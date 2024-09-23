Ukraine's victory plan. Journalists learned four main points

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a "victory plan" during his visit to the USA. It includes obtaining security guarantees, modern weapons and financial assistance for Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The key points of "Ukraine's victory plan" include security guarantees from Western countries and similarity to the NATO pact, the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia, the request for modern weapons and international financial assistance.
- An important substantive part of the strategy is the preservation of US support and the intention to draw attention to Ukraine through the presentation of the plan to the presidential candidates.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to present his ideas for a "victory plan" in Washington to potentially influence further support for the country.
- Ukraine intends to join NATO, which is one of the main goals of President Zelenskyi and his team to ensure the country's security and stability.
What is known about the key points of the "Victory Plan of Ukraine"
As the publication notes, the plan consists of four key points.
the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;
the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;
the third is a request for specific modern weapons;
the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war."
The journalists emphasize that it is important for Ukraine to maintain the support of the US, especially in view of the possible return to power of Donald Trump, who previously hinted at the possibility of ending the war through territorial concessions on the part of Ukraine.
Zelensky intends to present his ideas not only to current President Joe Biden, but also to presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to emphasize the need for continued aid to Ukraine.
Zelensky hopes that Biden will support his proposal
As noted French columnist Sylvie Kauffman, the Ukrainian leader intends to end the war as soon as possible, so he wants to push the head of the White House to take decisive action on this path.
Zelensky knows that Ukraine should enter the negotiations from a position of strength, but without the support of the States it will be extremely difficult to do so.
One of the main goals of Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team is to invite Ukraine to NATO.
