Ukraine's victory plan. Journalists learned four main points

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy presents a "victory plan" during his visit to the USA. It includes obtaining security guarantees, modern weapons and financial assistance for Ukraine.

What is known about the key points of the "Victory Plan of Ukraine"

As the publication notes, the plan consists of four key points.

the first — security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the mutual defense pact within NATO;

the second — the continuation of the offensive on the Kursk region of Russia to strengthen Ukraine's position in the negotiations;

the third is a request for specific modern weapons;

the fourth is international financial assistance for the recovery of the Ukrainian economy, which suffered from the war."

The journalists emphasize that it is important for Ukraine to maintain the support of the US, especially in view of the possible return to power of Donald Trump, who previously hinted at the possibility of ending the war through territorial concessions on the part of Ukraine.

Zelensky intends to present his ideas not only to current President Joe Biden, but also to presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump to emphasize the need for continued aid to Ukraine.

Zelensky hopes that Biden will support his proposal

As noted French columnist Sylvie Kauffman, the Ukrainian leader intends to end the war as soon as possible, so he wants to push the head of the White House to take decisive action on this path.

Zelensky knows that Ukraine should enter the negotiations from a position of strength, but without the support of the States it will be extremely difficult to do so.

Zelensky knows that Ukraine should enter the negotiations from a position of strength, but without the support of the States it will be extremely difficult to do so.

Zelensky does not want any coercive decisions to be imposed on him. In this regard, he has developed a "peace plan" and a "victory plan", which he plans to present in Washington to President Joe Biden, the two candidates — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris — and Congress. According to an informed source, the "peace plan" should lead to the restoration of peace. The second plan is aimed at making Ukraine stronger after the peace agreement is reached

One of the main goals of Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team is to invite Ukraine to NATO.