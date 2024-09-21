There have already been online meetings. Zelensky announced a plan for negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he and his team are currently actively working on a plan that will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are still possible
According to the head of state, 3 points have already been prepared, and meetings were held with representatives of the Russian Federation in an online format.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also officially confirmed that "there will still be offline and online meetings."
Despite this, he does not hide that, as of today, the aggressor country Russia wants to continue the war.
According to the president of Ukraine, this will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine's victory plan. What is currently known
As the head of state recently announced, the mentioned plan contains 4 specific points on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as one more that concerns the post-war period.
Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader what he intends to do if President Biden does not support such an action plan and "plan B will be needed."
According to Zelenskyi, he is not familiar with the content of the Biden administration's strategy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, a secret document prepared by the White House at the request of Congress.
