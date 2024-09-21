There have already been online meetings. Zelensky announced a plan for negotiations with Russia

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he and his team are currently actively working on a plan that will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

Negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation are still possible

According to the head of state, 3 points have already been prepared, and meetings were held with representatives of the Russian Federation in an online format.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also officially confirmed that "there will still be offline and online meetings."

Despite this, he does not hide that, as of today, the aggressor country Russia wants to continue the war.

We have said that we are ready to see Russia at the second Summit because all of our allies, including our closest allies who are on our side and always against Russian aggression, have all said that Russia should be at the second Summit. Because Russia is fighting against Ukraine. There cannot be an end to the war without one of the parties. And as we said at the beginning of November, the whole plan will be ready. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the president of Ukraine, this will be the start and foundation for talking in any format with the aggressor country of the Russian Federation.

In any format, with any of its representatives, because there will be a plan and something to show. If they don't like it, their reaction to the specifics will be understandable, not just in general: "we don't want anything and will continue the war," Volodymyr Zelenskyi said.

Ukraine's victory plan. What is currently known

As the head of state recently announced, the mentioned plan contains 4 specific points on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, as well as one more that concerns the post-war period.

Journalists asked the Ukrainian leader what he intends to do if President Biden does not support such an action plan and "plan B will be needed."

We are already in "plan B", we live and fight in it. We never had "plan A", because "plan A" was to prevent a full-scale invasion, to strengthen Ukraine with weapons and to preemptively impose sanctions on the Russian Federation so that it would fear even the thought of a full-scale invasion. So we are already in this plan, — explained the President of Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyi, he is not familiar with the content of the Biden administration's strategy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, a secret document prepared by the White House at the request of Congress.