The number of F-16s in Ukraine may increase. Zelenskyі announced new steps
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a meeting with the command of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they found a way to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

  • The President of Ukraine knows how to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighters.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi coordinated actions with the command of the Air Force to increase the combat readiness of the army.
  • Despite the slow delivery of aid from partners, Zelenskyi and his team are actively working on training Ukrainian brigades.

Had a meeting with Air Force Command regarding our F-16 fleet. There is a clear understanding of the steps to increase the number of combat aircraft in Ukraine and speed up the training of our pilots.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian leader has not yet explained exactly what steps are being taken and how he and his team plan to implement them.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, all tasks for the Air Force and the Ministry of Defense were also determined during the meeting.

In addition, the president spoke about the "military content" of the victory plan. He continues to actively work with the military command, which resulted in the preparation of "a good, strong content of the military package."

Zelensky spoke about problems with equipping Ukrainian brigades

The President of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that the delivery of aid from allies is too slow.

We need to prepare 14 brigades. We still don't have it, and we haven't equipped even 4 of this package of brigades, — Zelenskyi said.

It is also important to understand that during the eight-month pause preceding the positive decision of the US Congress on aid to Ukraine, all reserves were used.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that at that moment he and his team simply had no other way out.

We have transferred what we have in the reserves, what we have in the warehouses or in the reserve brigades that we need now. We took away all the weapons they had.

