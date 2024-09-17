According to the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a meeting with the command of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, they found a way to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighter jets.
Points of attention
- The President of Ukraine knows how to expand the Ukrainian fleet of F-16 fighters.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyi coordinated actions with the command of the Air Force to increase the combat readiness of the army.
- Despite the slow delivery of aid from partners, Zelenskyi and his team are actively working on training Ukrainian brigades.
Zelensky and PS know how to increase the number of F-16 in Ukraine
It is worth noting that the Ukrainian leader has not yet explained exactly what steps are being taken and how he and his team plan to implement them.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, all tasks for the Air Force and the Ministry of Defense were also determined during the meeting.
In addition, the president spoke about the "military content" of the victory plan. He continues to actively work with the military command, which resulted in the preparation of "a good, strong content of the military package."
Zelensky spoke about problems with equipping Ukrainian brigades
The President of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that the delivery of aid from allies is too slow.
It is also important to understand that during the eight-month pause preceding the positive decision of the US Congress on aid to Ukraine, all reserves were used.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that at that moment he and his team simply had no other way out.
