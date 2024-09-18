It all depends on Biden. What Zelensky wants to offer the US president
It all depends on Biden. What Zelensky wants to offer the US president

Zelensky hopes that Biden will support his proposal
Source:  Le Monde

Ukraine's victory plan, which the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi will soon present to his American colleague Joe Biden, contains a clause that Ukraine should be invited to NATO by the end of 2024. French columnist Sylvie Kauffmann writes about it.

  • Zelensky is counting on the support of the American president to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
  • One of the main goals of the Ukrainian leader is the accession of Ukraine to NATO.
  • Zelenskyi's proposal to join NATO may face opposition from Biden, particularly because of his Cold War bias.

Zelensky hopes that Biden will support his proposal

As the observer notes, the Ukrainian leader intends to end the war as soon as possible, so he wants to push the head of the White House to take decisive action on this path.

Zelensky knows that Ukraine should enter the negotiations from a position of strength, but without the support of the States, it will be extremely difficult to do so.

Zelensky does not want any coercive decisions to be imposed on him. In this regard, he has developed a "peace plan" and a "victory plan", which he plans to present in Washington to President Joe Biden, the two candidates — Donald Trump and Kamala Harris — and Congress. According to an informed source, the "peace plan" should lead to the restoration of peace. The second plan is aimed at making Ukraine stronger after the peace agreement is reached, writes Sylvie Kauffmann.

One of the main goals of Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his team is to invite Ukraine to NATO.

Why is this extremely problematic at the moment?

The French columnist draws attention to the fact that the current head of the White House is a person from the Cold War era.

Joe Biden long ago convinced himself that Ukraine's membership in NATO would lead to the Third World War.

This means that he is unlikely to like Volodymyr Zelensky's new proposal.

Everything depends on Biden's decision, Zelenskyi said earlier in a comment to Le Monde.

Sylvie Kauffmann suggests that the Ukrainian leader may have been inspired by the words of White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

As you know, the latter recently said that Joe Biden "is determined to use the four months [remaining before the end of his mandate] to put Ukraine in the best possible position for victory."

