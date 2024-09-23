The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was part of Ukraine's victory plan

The victory plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, which he will present to US President Joe Biden, includes the continuation of military operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast and the acquisition of modern weapons from Western countries.

What else was included in Ukraine's victory plan

As the publication notes, the plan also provides for providing Ukraine with security guarantees from Western countries, similar to the NATO defense pact, as well as international financial assistance to support the Ukrainian economy.

Zelensky plans to present this plan during his visit to the UN General Assembly in New York and then in Washington. The main goal is to force Russia to start negotiations with Ukraine.

According to The Times, Zelensky will seek security guarantees to prevent Ukraine from being forced into an unfavorable peace agreement by the future Trump administration.

He noted that the implementation of the plan requires quick support from Biden and other Western leaders so that Ukraine can start negotiations from a position of strength by the end of the year.

I believe that this is a historic mission, — said Zelensky. — Let's do it today, while all those who support Ukraine's victory remain in their posts.

In addition to Biden, Zelensky plans to present his plan to the candidates for the post of president of the United States, in particular to Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

Ukraine's victory plan — the main points

According to the Ukrainian leader, it consists of four points on strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities "plus one that we need after the war."

Journalists also asked what Zelensky would do if President Biden did not support such an action plan and "plan B will be needed."

We are already in "plan B", we live and fight in it. We never had "plan A", because "plan A" was to prevent a full-scale invasion, to strengthen Ukraine with weapons and to preemptively impose sanctions on the Russian Federation so that it would fear even the thought of a full-scale invasion. So we are already in this plan, — said Zelensky.

The President of Ukraine also stated that he is not familiar with the content of the Biden administration's strategy regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, a secret document prepared by the White House at the request of Congress.