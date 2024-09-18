Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov was outraged that NATO would react to the public threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He calls it a "dangerous" position.
Points of attention
- The Kremlin has realized that Putin's threats no longer have the desired effect.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the biggest risk for Europe is Russia's victory in Ukraine.
- Decisions on allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory will be made by individual NATO allies.
Putin's threats to the West did not work again
As you know, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation claimed that allowing Ukraine to attack the territory of the Russian Federation with long-range Western weapons would have serious consequences.
However, these statements did not scare anyone, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted.
Such a position angered Putin's henchman, Dmytro Peskov. Against this background, he was publicly outraged.
Moreover, he traditionally resorted to new threats, declaring that "this position is extremely provocative and dangerous."
How Stoltenberg responded to Putin's threats
According to the NATO Secretary General, the decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory will depend on individual allies.
He drew attention to the fact that there are always risks in war, but the biggest risk for Europe is Russia's victory in Ukraine.
He also responded to the concerns of some allies about the risk of an escalation of the war in Ukraine.
Stoltenberg once again emphasized that it is a "full-scale war in Europe started by Moscow".
