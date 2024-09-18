NATO is indifferent to Putin's new threats — how the Kremlin reacted
NATO is indifferent to Putin's new threats — how the Kremlin reacted

Putin's threats to the West did not work again
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmytro Peskov was outraged that NATO would react to the public threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He calls it a "dangerous" position.

Points of attention

  • The Kremlin has realized that Putin's threats no longer have the desired effect.
  • NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the biggest risk for Europe is Russia's victory in Ukraine.
  • Decisions on allowing Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory will be made by individual NATO allies.

As you know, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation claimed that allowing Ukraine to attack the territory of the Russian Federation with long-range Western weapons would have serious consequences.

However, these statements did not scare anyone, as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg noted.

Such a position angered Putin's henchman, Dmytro Peskov. Against this background, he was publicly outraged.

Such an ostentatious desire not to take seriously the statements of the Russian president is a completely short-sighted, unprofessional step, — the Kremlin spokesman cynically complained.

Moreover, he traditionally resorted to new threats, declaring that "this position is extremely provocative and dangerous."

How Stoltenberg responded to Putin's threats

According to the NATO Secretary General, the decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory will depend on individual allies.

He drew attention to the fact that there are always risks in war, but the biggest risk for Europe is Russia's victory in Ukraine.

These decisions should be made by individual allies, but it is important that we consult closely on these issues.

Jens Stoltenberg

He also responded to the concerns of some allies about the risk of an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Stoltenberg once again emphasized that it is a "full-scale war in Europe started by Moscow".

There are no risk-free options in war. But I continue to believe that the biggest risk for us will be the victory of President Putin in Ukraine, — he noted.

