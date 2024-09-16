Stefanishyna met with the Secretary General of NATO. What was agreed upon

On September 16, the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyn visited the NATO headquarters in Brussels, where she met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stefanishyna met with Stoltenberg: what was discussed

The parties discussed the state of implementation of decisions regarding support for Ukraine, which were adopted at the Washington NATO Summit.

It is critically important for us to strengthen air defense systems and obtain additional air defense systems. Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice of Ukraine

In this connection, Olga Stefanishyna also raised the issue of the initiative to create a "humanitarian shield", a security belt over the western regions of Ukraine.

The Deputy Prime Minister also emphasized the need to speed up the launch of the NSATU initiative, which will become an effective tool for coordinating the provision of security assistance to Ukraine.

The importance of monitoring and coordinating financial contributions to support Ukraine in the framework of fulfilling the allies' commitment to provide Ukraine with aid in the amount of 40 billion euros in 2025 was noted separately.

In addition, there was a meeting of Stefanishina with at. Deputy Secretary General of NATO Boris Ruge, during which the parties discussed Ukraine's implementation of reforms in the security and defense sector, aimed at ensuring the interoperability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the forces of the Alliance.

The issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO is not removed from the agenda

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna emphasized that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO was determined by the allies "irreversibly". Consideration of options for Ukraine's accession to the Alliance is possible only after receiving an invitation.

Stefanyshyn assured that the issue of Ukraine's membership in NATO will not be removed from the agenda, because the allies themselves have determined that this path is irreversible.