Accession of Ukraine to the European Union. Stefanishyna discussed terms and priorities with the EU Advisory Group

Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna discussed with the High-level Advisory Group on Ukraine's accession to the EU the priorities and the calendar of events on the way to the EU.

The Advisory Group includes 11 former European Commissioners, ministers and ambassadors from Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark with their own experience of their countries' accession to the EU. Her visit began with negotiations with Stefanishyna.

Stefanishyna's Office announced this on Facebook following the meeting as part of the group's first visit to Ukraine.

The participants discussed Ukraine's expectations in the context of EU accession, priorities and calendar, as well as opportunities for interaction with the Advisory Group on this path. The experts of the group, in particular, told how their experience can help Ukraine to move forward dynamically in the process of joining the EU.

We are grateful to the North-Baltic Group for this initiative, and are glad to welcome you for the first time in Kyiv. Now that the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU has formally begun, we face a new challenge — to move forward, maintaining a high pace. Today we discussed the architecture of the negotiation process and our expectations for each stage. Olga Stefanishyna Deputy Prime Minister-Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

She added that two days of meetings of the Group with ministries, parliamentarians and civil society are ahead.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Yevhen Perebiinys and Director of the Government Office for Coordination of European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Oleksandr Ilkov also took part in the meeting.

Stefanishyna's office informed that the Advisory Group acts within the framework of Sweden's chairmanship of the Nordic Baltic cooperation and was launched in April 2024 by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Tobias Billström in the presence of the ministers of the Nordic countries. The initiative is financed by Sweden.

On July 9, the first bilateral Ukraine-EU meeting regarding the assessment of the adaptation of Ukrainian legislation to the law of the European Union began in Brussels.

During the official screening, the European Commission together with the candidate country for EU membership analyze the compliance of the national legislation of the candidate country with the corresponding EU acquis (EU law). Screening takes place according to 33 negotiation sections, which are grouped into 6 clusters (thematic blocks).

Based on the results of the screening, the European Commission will prepare a report on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU law for each negotiating cluster. From this document, the level of compliance and the further scope of work will be definitively understood.