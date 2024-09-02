According to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine will become a NATO member only under the conditions of the return of territories occupied by Russia within the borders of 1991.

Ukraine must de-occupy all territories captured by Russia before becoming a NATO member

The vice-prime minister noted that Ukraine is not obliged to offer any compromise options regarding membership in the Alliance until the Western partners have offered Kyiv this very membership.

We will never ask questions about certain restrictions or redistribution in the matter of NATO membership. There is Ukraine within the borders of 1991, a sovereign, independent country that joins NATO, Stefanishyna emphasized. Share

The Deputy Prime Minister also explained that at the stage when it will be about the ratification of the decision to admit Ukraine to NATO, Kyiv will communicate with everyone, and this process will be open.

Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

But at this stage, no format has been created between Ukraine and its allies where such discussions can take place, - Stefanyshyn explains. Share

How Ukraine managed to strengthen its own presence in NATO structures

According to the vice-prime minister, Ukraine has already managed to create its own structures within NATO.