According to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine will become a NATO member only under the conditions of the return of territories occupied by Russia within the borders of 1991.
Points of attention
Ukraine must de-occupy all territories captured by Russia before becoming a NATO member
The vice-prime minister noted that Ukraine is not obliged to offer any compromise options regarding membership in the Alliance until the Western partners have offered Kyiv this very membership.
The Deputy Prime Minister also explained that at the stage when it will be about the ratification of the decision to admit Ukraine to NATO, Kyiv will communicate with everyone, and this process will be open.
How Ukraine managed to strengthen its own presence in NATO structures
According to the vice-prime minister, Ukraine has already managed to create its own structures within NATO.
