Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna revealed the key condition for Ukraine's accession to NATO
Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna revealed the key condition for Ukraine's accession to NATO

Olga Stefanishyna
Source:  RBC Ukraine

According to the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine will become a NATO member only under the conditions of the return of territories occupied by Russia within the borders of 1991.

Ukraine must de-occupy all territories captured by Russia before becoming a NATO member

The vice-prime minister noted that Ukraine is not obliged to offer any compromise options regarding membership in the Alliance until the Western partners have offered Kyiv this very membership.

We will never ask questions about certain restrictions or redistribution in the matter of NATO membership. There is Ukraine within the borders of 1991, a sovereign, independent country that joins NATO, Stefanishyna emphasized.

The Deputy Prime Minister also explained that at the stage when it will be about the ratification of the decision to admit Ukraine to NATO, Kyiv will communicate with everyone, and this process will be open.

Ukraine seeks to liberate the territories occupied by the Russian Federation before becoming a member of NATO
Meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council

But at this stage, no format has been created between Ukraine and its allies where such discussions can take place, - Stefanyshyn explains.

How Ukraine managed to strengthen its own presence in NATO structures

According to the vice-prime minister, Ukraine has already managed to create its own structures within NATO.

When we talk about the results of the Washington Summit, it is a great success for Ukraine, because we have created two structures within NATO. First, it is within the framework of the European military command that a NATO mission was created to coordinate military aid, support, and training. Informally, it is called NATO Ukraine Command, that is, it is a unit in the military part of the NATO structure. This is a structure that is being created within NATO to coordinate the work of the Allies and to reinforce the Ramstein format. That is, in fact, any political decision that we are moving towards or that we are calling for will now be worked out within the framework of the existing structure. That is, we actually have a department of Ukraine in NATO, - emphasizes Stefanyshyn.

