Iran brazenly accused NATO of starting Russia's war against Ukraine
Iran brazenly accused NATO of starting Russia's war against Ukraine

Iran
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkiyan said that the government under his leadership did not transfer ballistic missiles to Russia. In his speech, he brazenly accused NATO of starting the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The head of Iran Masoud Pezeshkiyan renounced the transfer of arms to Russia.
  • He brazenly accused NATO of supporting the war in Ukraine.
  • Masud Pezeshkiyan said that he will continue to maintain relations with Russia, China and other BRICS countries.

Iran again blames NATO and disavows itself from the transfer of missiles to the Russian Federation

Tehran has not transferred any weapons to Russia since August 2024, Pezeshkiyan said. However, he does not deny that the countries maintain ties.

We did not supply weapons to Russia, Pezeshkiyan said.

After that, he verbally lashed out at NATO. Allegedly, it was the North Atlantic Alliance that started the war in Ukraine, because it "broke its promise not to expand to the east."

In his speech, Pezeshkiyan mentioned China, which reconciled Iran and Saudi Arabia. According to him, he will continue to build relations with the Russian Federation and other BRICS countries.

Iran transferred ballistic missiles to Russia

American intelligence learned about Tehran's supply of weapons to Moscow.

Iran handed Russia hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles. The countries signed a supply agreement in the fall of 2023.

The first batch of weapons was transferred to Russia in September 2024. In addition, Tehran continues to supply Shahed attack drones.

Iranian missiles can attack targets at a distance of up to 120 km. Analysts believe they will help Russia attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter and store long-range missiles to fire at the center and west of the country.

The European Union also received evidence of the transfer of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia. However, Tehran continues to renounce this and accuses the West of supporting the war in Ukraine.

