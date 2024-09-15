The Russian Federation reveals nuclear secrets to Iran in exchange for the supply of missiles

The United States and Great Britain are concerned that Russia is providing Iran with classified nuclear information and technology that could help Tehran develop nuclear weapons.

The Russian Federation shares nuclear secrets with Iran

According to Western officials, the Kremlin has deepened cooperation with Iran amid its nuclear ambitions.

This issue was discussed this week in Washington during a meeting between Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Joe Biden. They expressed concern over the development of events and emphasized the strengthening of military ties between Russia and Iran.

A spokesman for the US National Security Council said the Biden administration is seriously concerned about Iran's nuclear activities, and Biden has made it clear that the US is ready to act to prevent any nuclear escalation by Tehran.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken suggested during a visit to London that Russia is exchanging nuclear technology with Iran.

He stated that in exchange for Iranian Fath-360 missiles, Moscow provides Iran with information, in particular, on nuclear and space issues.

Russia received a batch of hundreds of Iranian missiles

The US deputy ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, said that at the end of 2023, Iran and Russia signed a contract to supply hundreds of missiles so that Russia would carry out aggression against Ukraine.

Last summer, Iranian personnel trained Russian servicemen to use Project 360 short-range ballistic missiles.

This month, Russia received the first batch of hundreds of these missiles, the diplomat noted.

The maximum range of the missiles is 120 km, and their deployment allows Russia to store its own longer-range missiles for use throughout Ukraine, Wood emphasized, adding that in this way Moscow intends to hit more infrastructure facilities in Ukraine ahead of winter. reported by Robert Wood.

He reminded that the transfer of missiles to Russia "is an addition to the thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles that Iran has sent to Russia since 2022 and which Russian forces use with devastating consequences against the civilian population and infrastructure of Ukraine."

The partnership between Russia and Iran not only poses a threat to Ukraine and European security, but also directly affects Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East and around the world, Wood noted.

In addition, Russia imported dozens of ballistic missiles and more than 18,000 containers of ammunition and related materials from North Korea, which is a violation of Security Council resolutions that Russia itself supported only a few years ago, the American diplomat emphasized.

According to him, the United States will work with Ukraine to provide it with the capabilities necessary to defend against Russian missiles and drone attacks.