US diplomats revealed the details of the supply of Iranian missiles to Russia

The supply of weapons to Russia from other countries gives the aggressor the opportunity to continue the war against Ukraine. This was announced on September 13 at a meeting of the Security Council, Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood.

Russia received a batch of hundreds of Iranian missiles

Wood said that at the end of 2023, Iran and Russia signed a contract to supply hundreds of missiles so that Russia would carry out aggression against Ukraine.

Last summer, Iranian personnel trained Russian servicemen to use Project 360 short-range ballistic missiles.

This month, Russia received the first batch of hundreds of these missiles, the diplomat noted.

The maximum range of the missiles is 120 km, and their deployment allows Russia to store its own longer-range missiles for use throughout Ukraine, Wood emphasized, adding that in this way Moscow intends to hit more infrastructure facilities in Ukraine ahead of winter. Robert Wood Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations

He reminded that the transfer of missiles to Russia "is an addition to the thousands of unmanned aerial vehicles that Iran has sent to Russia since 2022 and which Russian forces use with devastating consequences against the civilian population and infrastructure of Ukraine."

The partnership between Russia and Iran not only poses a threat to Ukraine and European security, but also directly affects Iran's destabilizing activities in the Middle East and around the world, Wood noted.

In addition, Russia imported dozens of ballistic missiles and more than 18,000 containers of ammunition and related materials from North Korea, which is a violation of Security Council resolutions, which Russia itself supported only a few years ago, the American diplomat emphasized.

Speaking about the attacks on civilian infrastructure, Wood mentioned that "literally yesterday, Russia struck a civilian ship in the Black Sea that was carrying wheat on its way to Egypt." Share

He emphasized that "creating the integrated air defense potential of Ukraine is a priority for us and others."

According to him, the United States will work with Ukraine to provide it with the capabilities necessary to defend against Russian missiles and drone attacks.

We will remind, on September 10, the USA officially confirmed the information about the transfer of ballistic missiles by Iran to Russia.

Meeting of the UN Security Council on September 13: what is known

On September 13, the UN Security Council met again at the request of Russia to "condemn" military aid to Ukraine from Western countries.

Vasyl Nebenzia, Russia's envoy to the UN, threatened countries with "consequences" if they allow Ukraine to use their weapons to strike deep into the Russian Federation.