Iran delivered more than 200 ballistic missiles to Russia via the Caspian Sea
Iranian missiles
Source:  Sky News

A satellite image captured a Russian ship delivering ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia. After arriving in the Russian Federation, Iranian missiles were loaded into a large train.

Points of attention

  • Iran transferred over 200 Fath-360 ballistic missiles to Russia through the Caspian Sea, escalating tensions in the region.
  • The Fath-360 missile, known for its long range and powerful warhead, poses a significant threat to targeted areas.
  • The Pentagon confirmed Iran's missile transfer to Russia, underlining the urgent need for a collective response to this alarming development.
  • There are concerns that these ballistic missiles may be used in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine, potentially worsening the situation.
  • The transfer of Fath-360 missiles raises questions about the impact on regional security and stability, highlighting the need for close monitoring and diplomatic efforts.

Iranian missiles arrived in Russia

According to the report, the Port Olya 3 ship transported about 220 short-range ballistic missiles across the Caspian Sea to Russia.

Most likely, these missiles will be used in the war against Ukraine.

It is known that the ship Port Olya 3 arrived in the Russian port "Olya" on September 4. The port itself is located in the Astrakhan region. At the same time, the ship was in the Iranian port of Amirabad just six days before, namely on August 29.

Satellite image of a Russian ship with Iranian missiles

After arriving in the Russian Federation, the Fath-360 ballistic missiles were loaded onto a large train. It is not known exactly where the rockets were sent later.

According to a Ukrainian source cited by Sky News, the Fath-360 could be sent to the Ashuluk military training ground, located in the Astrakhan region.

Iran supplies ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation

Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed that Iran had indeed transferred a certain number of short-range ballistic missiles to the Russians. The Americans also clarified that it is precisely Fath-360 that we are talking about.

The Fath-360 is a compact Iranian short-range tactical missile that can be considered an analogue of the GMRLS guided missile. The missile is designed to hit particularly important objects, such as air defense systems, warehouses, command posts, etc.

Unlike GMRLS, Fath-360 has about 1.5 times higher range (up to 120 km) and is equipped with a more powerful warhead (150 kg). Missile guidance is provided by a combined system of inertial and satellite navigation.

Thus, Mykolaiv Oblast in particular falls within the scope of Fath-360. At the same time, due to the high speed of the missile, only a limited number of Ukrainian air defense systems will be able to effectively shoot it down.

