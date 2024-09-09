Iran transferred ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. The EU has the evidence

Official Brussels announced that it has read the evidence of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Such a statement was made by EU spokesman Peter Stano.
The European Union has evidence of the transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia
Brussels received the information from the Allies. Currently, these data are being studied.
If the transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia is confirmed, the European Union will react. It will be a coordinated response together with international partners.
Probably, this evidence was transferred to Brussels by Washington. Earlier, the USA accused Tehran of supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.
Iran rejects accusations of helping the Russian Federation
Tehran renounces aid to Moscow. Allegedly, he is against escalation and calls on all countries to stop supplying weapons to the parties to the conflict.
Iran could transfer hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.
And although Tehran renounces aid to Moscow, it is known that their partnership will deepen from 2022.
It was Iran that provided Russia with Shahed-type drones, with which the Russian Federation terrorizes Ukrainian cities every night.
