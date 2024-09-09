Iran transferred ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. The EU has the evidence
Iran transferred ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation. The EU has the evidence

Source:  DW

Official Brussels announced that it has read the evidence of Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia. Such a statement was made by EU spokesman Peter Stano.

Points of attention

  • Brussels received information about the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia from allies. These data are currently being studied.
  • If the transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia is confirmed, the EU will react with new restrictions against Iran.
  • This evidence was probably handed over to Brussels by Washington, which previously accused Tehran of supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

The European Union has evidence of the transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia

Brussels received the information from the Allies. Currently, these data are being studied.

We are aware of reliable information provided by allies regarding the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

Peter Stano

Peter Stano

Spokesman of the European Union

If the transfer of Iranian missiles to Russia is confirmed, the European Union will react. It will be a coordinated response together with international partners.

The unanimous position of EU leaders has always been clear. The European Union will react quickly and in coordination with international partners, including with the help of new and significant restrictive measures against Iran, Stano said.

Probably, this evidence was transferred to Brussels by Washington. Earlier, the USA accused Tehran of supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine.

Iran rejects accusations of helping the Russian Federation

Tehran renounces aid to Moscow. Allegedly, he is against escalation and calls on all countries to stop supplying weapons to the parties to the conflict.

Iran could transfer hundreds of short-range ballistic missiles to the Russian Federation.

And although Tehran renounces aid to Moscow, it is known that their partnership will deepen from 2022.

It was Iran that provided Russia with Shahed-type drones, with which the Russian Federation terrorizes Ukrainian cities every night.

