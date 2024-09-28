A very smart move. NATO pointed to Ukraine's significant success

The Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine was able to create a huge strategic problem for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Such a statement was made by the head of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer.

How NATO comments on the Kursk operation

Bauer drew attention to the fact that, as of today, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army are facing identical problems, in particular, with the training of recruits and the search for new opportunities and ammunition.

According to his conviction, even this will not prevent the enemy from once again trying to go on the offensive, and Ukraine from counterattacking.

NATO's top military emphasized that Kursk is an excellent example of a counteroffensive and where Ukraine invaded.

For the first time since 1941, a foreign state found itself on Russian soil! This is a strategic problem for Russia. And it also creates operational problems for Russia due to logistics lines passing through Kursk. Rob Bauer Head of the NATO Military Committee

According to the admiral, if you look at the strategic level, Ukraine creates a strategic dilemma for Russia.

First of all, it is about the fact that Putin was unable to protect his country, and not only Russians, but also the whole world saw this.

Therefore, I believe that this is a very smart move by Ukraine. It also led to a discussion in Russia about "what are we going to do about it", "are we going to refocus from Donbas to Kursk or not?" Bauer explained. Share

The Kursk operation could not live up to all expectations

The admiral draws attention to the fact that as a result of the Kursk counter-offensive there are indeed "a number of successes" for Ukraine.

Despite this, "some things happen, most likely, not as planned, as conceived."

Perhaps Ukraine expected the withdrawal of additional troops from the Donbass to the Kursk region. And it didn't happen the way everyone thought, Bauer added. Share

In his opinion, the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation should be "looked at in a multi-layered way: at the strategic, operational and tactical levels."