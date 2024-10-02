Umerov stated about Ukraine's large and powerful missile program
Ukraine
Umerov stated about Ukraine's large and powerful missile program

Rustem Umyerov
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

By the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025, Ukrainians will be introduced to information about the large missile program. Such a statement was made by the head of the Ministry of Defense Rustem Umyerov.

  • Ukraine is already creating ballistic missiles of its own production.
  • Kyiv actively cooperates with partners in financing the missile program.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasizes the successful increase in the production of ammunition and drones against the background of the war.

Ukraine is significantly increasing the production of missiles

The minister spoke about the ambitious plans of the Ukrainian government during the second International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC2).

Rustem Umyerov drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has recently concentrated on missile and drone programs.

Next year — or until the end of the year — you'll hear a lot about what's going to be a big missile program.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that Ukraine has already started working on ballistic missiles of its own production.

As the minister emphasized, the mentioned missile program is "quite powerful".

Rustem Umyerov also added that the Ukrainian side exchanged it with partners who have already agreed to finance this project.

In the near future, we will receive a final written answer from our partners, — added the head of the Ministry of Defense.

What is known about another significant achievement of Ukraine

On October 1, the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that during the first half of this year Ukraine produced 25 times more ammunition for artillery and mortars than in the whole of 2022.

The total number of drones that we are able to produce annually in Ukraine is 4 million, and more than one and a half million have already been contracted.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

According to the president, Ukraine can and will create the best samples of weapons.

Volodymyr Zelensky also added that he is doing and will continue to do everything possible to provide Ukraine with more investments in the defense sector, new technologies and, accordingly, production capabilities.

