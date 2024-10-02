The Russian Federation attacked the checkpoint and port infrastructure in Odesa — people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation attacked the checkpoint and port infrastructure in Odesa — people were injured

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
The Russian Federation attacked the checkpoint and port infrastructure in Odesa — people were injured
Читати українською

The Russian army attacked checkpoints and port infrastructure in Odesa region. Two drivers were injured, one of them a foreigner.

Points of attention

  • The occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked checkpoints and port infrastructure in the Odesa region, which resulted in injuries to two drivers, one of whom is a citizen of Turkey.
  • As a result of the attack of the Russian army on Ukraine, 11 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type, which were launched from the territory of the Russian Federation, were destroyed.
  • As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 11 attack UAVs were shot down by aviation and armed units in Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions.
  • Four enemy drones took off from the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Russia.
  • The countermeasures of the jet-electronic warfare units led to the loss of 10 attack UAVs in the northern and central regions of Ukraine.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Odesa

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa OVA, said that the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked the Izmail district with attack drones.

According to the head of the OVA, the target of the Russians was port and border infrastructure.

Two men, truck drivers, were injured. One of them is a citizen of Turkey. Currently, the injured are in a moderate condition in the hospital. They are provided with all the necessary assistance, Oleg Kiper noted.

As a result of the attack, a fire also broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters of the State Emergency Service.

Air defense forces destroyed 11 "martyrs" during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 32 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Our defenders of the sky shot down 11 drones.

According to the military, the Russians launched "Shakhed" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 11 attack UAVs were shot down in the Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Four enemy drones left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Russia.

As a result of countermeasures by EW, 10 attack UAVs were lost in location in the northern and central regions, the information is being clarified.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
4 injured in Odesa due to Russian missile attack. Among them is a 10-year-old boy
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
4 injured in Odesa due to Russian missile attack. Among them is a 10-year-old boy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Odeshchyna with missiles and drones — a woman was killed
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
The Russian Federation attacked Odeshchyna with missiles and drones — a woman was killed
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Odesa region: three elderly people were killed
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Drone attack on Odesa region on September 27 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?