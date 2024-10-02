The Russian Federation attacked the checkpoint and port infrastructure in Odesa — people were injured

The Russian army attacked checkpoints and port infrastructure in Odesa region. Two drivers were injured, one of them a foreigner.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Odesa

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa OVA, said that the occupiers of the Russian Federation attacked the Izmail district with attack drones.

According to the head of the OVA, the target of the Russians was port and border infrastructure.

Two men, truck drivers, were injured. One of them is a citizen of Turkey. Currently, the injured are in a moderate condition in the hospital. They are provided with all the necessary assistance, Oleg Kiper noted. Share

As a result of the attack, a fire also broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters of the State Emergency Service.

Air defense forces destroyed 11 "martyrs" during another Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of October 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 32 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type. Our defenders of the sky shot down 11 drones.

According to the military, the Russians launched "Shakhed" from Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 11 attack UAVs were shot down in the Kirovohrad, Odesa and Sumy regions by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, EW and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Four enemy drones left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Russia.

As a result of countermeasures by EW, 10 attack UAVs were lost in location in the northern and central regions, the information is being clarified.