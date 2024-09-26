The Russian Federation attacked Odeshchyna with missiles and drones — a woman was killed

One person was killed as a result of the night strike by the Russians in Odesa. Houses and cars were also damaged in the region.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on the Odesa region

As Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, reported, the Russian Federation attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones at night. A 62-year-old woman died as a result of a rocket attack in Odesa district.

Also in buildings and cars were damaged in the region. In addition, dry grass was burning, but the fire was already extinguished.

The head of the OVA noted that the Air Defense Forces worked "extremely hard, most of the enemy targets were destroyed."

The morning drone attack passed without casualties.

The morning drone attack passed without casualties.

No significant infrastructure damage was recorded either. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of yet another crime committed by the Russians against the civilian population of Odesa, Oleg Kiper concluded.

Air defense forces shot down 66 "shaheed" and 4 air missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians attacked Sumy with two missiles of an unknown type from the Belgorod region, Odesa with four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea.

Also, the occupiers released 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Kursk — Russia).

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 66 attack UAVs were shot down.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 66 attack UAVs were shot down.

Eight enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information about casualties or destruction was received). One has returned to Russia, another remains in the airspace of Ukraine, combat operations are underway, the PS reported.