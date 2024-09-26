Air defense forces shot down 66 "shaheed" and 4 air missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

On September 26, the Russian army released 78 kamikaze drones and 6 missiles over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 66 UAVs and 4 missiles during another attack by the occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 66 drones and 4 missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine.
  • The attack of the occupiers covered various regions of Ukraine, but thanks to anti-aircraft defense, a significant number of enemy UAVs were destroyed.
  • As a result of the attack, the Russians released 78 kamikaze drones and 6 missiles, but their losses from air defense were significant.
  • Details of the Russian attack include an attack on Kyiv that caused a fire and property damage, but the information about the wounded was clarified.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russians attacked Sumy with two missiles of an unknown type from the Belgorod region, Odesa with four Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the Black Sea.

Also, the occupiers released 78 Shahed-type attack UAVs over Ukraine (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Kursk — Russia).

The air attack of the enemy was repulsed by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Reb of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 4 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 66 attack UAVs were shot down.

Eight enemy drones were lost by location in several regions of Ukraine (there was no information about casualties or destruction). One has returned to Russia, another remains in the airspace of Ukraine, combat operations are underway, the PS reported.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kyiv on September 26

As Serhii Popko, head of the KMVA, reported, more than a dozen drones were flying in the direction of the capital.

Combat work on them lasted for 5 hours, as a result of which a dozen drones were destroyed.

The State Emergency Service reported that as a result of a Russian attack in the Pechersk district, a gas pipe on the first floor of a five-story residential building was depressurized, followed by a fire.

The fire has already been extinguished.

About 20 cars were also damaged. Four residential buildings have broken windows. Debris also fell on the territory of the kindergarten.

It was also known about one injured child. Later, according to updated information, the information about the injured child in Kyiv was not confirmed. The KMVA noted that she was injured not because of an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

