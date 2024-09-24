Air defense forces shot down 66 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 24, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and another missile of an unknown type. The Russian Federation also launched 81 attack drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 66 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.

According to the Air Force, another 13 enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine as a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces.

Airmen reported that the missiles were launched from the Rostov, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, and "Shahedy" — from the Kursk and Primorsk-Akhtarsk regions.

The main direction of the air strike was aimed at the north and center of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation attacked an energy facility in the Poltava region

According to the head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, on the night of September 24, the Russian Federation attacked the Poltava region with unmanned aerial vehicles. Explosions were heard in the Myrhorod district.

Debris of an enemy drone damaged several private houses. There are no victims among the population. Share

However, debris also hit energy infrastructure facilities, leaving 20 settlements without electricity. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. The situation is under control.