Air defense forces shot down 66 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 66 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 66 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On September 24, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and another missile of an unknown type. The Russian Federation also launched 81 attack drones.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces of Ukraine shot down 66 enemy drones during the Russian attack on the territory of the country.
  • Russian troops launched a ballistic missile and guided air missiles at objects in Ukraine.
  • The attack was aimed at the north and center of Ukraine, in particular, an energy facility in the Poltava region was damaged.
  • Due to the attack on the energy infrastructure, 20 settlements were left without electricity, but the situation is under control.
  • Fragments of enemy drones damaged several private houses, but there were no casualties among the population.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as a result of anti-aircraft combat, 66 enemy attack UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Mykolaiv regions.

According to the Air Force, another 13 enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine as a result of active countermeasures by the Defense Forces.

Airmen reported that the missiles were launched from the Rostov, Bryansk, and Kursk regions, and "Shahedy" — from the Kursk and Primorsk-Akhtarsk regions.

The main direction of the air strike was aimed at the north and center of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation attacked an energy facility in the Poltava region

According to the head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, on the night of September 24, the Russian Federation attacked the Poltava region with unmanned aerial vehicles. Explosions were heard in the Myrhorod district.

Debris of an enemy drone damaged several private houses. There are no victims among the population.

However, debris also hit energy infrastructure facilities, leaving 20 settlements without electricity. All relevant services are working to eliminate the consequences. The situation is under control.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 11 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on September 21 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 71 martyrs during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 71 martyrs during the new attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces have announced the number of downed drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces have announced the number of downed drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?