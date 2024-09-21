Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 11 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 11 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on September 21 - what is known
Читати українською

On the night of September 21, the aggressor country Russia carried out another combined air attack on the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces were able to destroy the majority of enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces of Ukraine carried out a successful defense against the background of a new enemy attack.
  • The enemy again used ballistic missiles "Iskander-M" and guided air missiles Kh-59/69.
  • At least three people, including a child and an elderly woman, were killed during the attack on Kryvyi Rih.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on September 21 — what is known

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at night they managed to detect and escort 25 air attack vehicles of the Russian occupiers.

It is stated that the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and Rostov region and five Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region.

In addition, the enemy launched 16 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk — RF.

Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in the destruction of enemy targets.

During the night anti-aircraft battle, 5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 11 attack UAVs were shot down. Five more unmanned aerial vehicles were lost in location as a result of countermeasures by EW.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions. Together to victory!

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian attack

On the night of September 21, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. According to the latest data, at least three people were killed, three more were injured, including children.

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the boy who was killed by the Russians in Kryvyi Rih was 12 years old.

It is also reported that the rocket strike ended the lives of two women — 75 and 79 years old.

Three more people were injured. This is a 17-year-old boy and men 31 and 50 years old. They are hospitalized in a moderate condition. 2 private houses were occupied — the fire was extinguished by rescuers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
More than 20 Leopard tanks and 60 thousand ammunition. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine
More than 20 Leopard tanks and 60 thousand ammunition. Germany handed over a new aid package to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties
Russia continues to terrorize Kryvyi Rih
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Drones attacked the GRAU arsenal in the Tver region and the ammunition warehouse
The drone attack on Russia on September 21 — the first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?