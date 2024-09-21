Air defense forces shot down 5 missiles and 11 drones during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of September 21, the aggressor country Russia carried out another combined air attack on the territory of Ukraine. Air defense forces were able to destroy the majority of enemy targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on September 21 — what is known

As reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, at night they managed to detect and escort 25 air attack vehicles of the Russian occupiers.

It is stated that the Russian army attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea and Rostov region and five Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the airspace of the TOT of the Zaporizhia region.

In addition, the enemy launched 16 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from Primorsk-Akhtarsk and Kursk — RF.

Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine participated in the destruction of enemy targets.

During the night anti-aircraft battle, 5 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 11 attack UAVs were shot down. Five more unmanned aerial vehicles were lost in location as a result of countermeasures by EW.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

What is known about the situation in Kryvyi Rih after the Russian attack

On the night of September 21, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. According to the latest data, at least three people were killed, three more were injured, including children.

According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, the boy who was killed by the Russians in Kryvyi Rih was 12 years old.

It is also reported that the rocket strike ended the lives of two women — 75 and 79 years old.