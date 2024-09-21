Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties

On the night of September 21, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, at least three people were killed, three more were injured, including children.
Points of attention
- Rescue teams are currently engaged in liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack and providing assistance to the victims
- More than 25 houses were damaged, two were destroyed, a school, garages and cars were also damaged.
- All victims of a rocket attack are provided with help and support from the rescue services and the city headquarters.
Russia continues to terrorize Kryvyi Rih
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, spoke about the situation.
According to him, the Russian invaders attacked residential quarters in the center of the city with rockets.
Oleksandr Vilkul also noted that as a result of the strikes, two private house fires broke out, both of which were contained at night.
Two more private residential buildings were destroyed.
In addition, it is emphasized that about 25 private houses, a school, garages, and cars were damaged.
As of now, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing.
What is known about the victims of the Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih
According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, the boy who was killed by Russians in Kryvyi Rih was 12 years old.
In addition, it is emphasized that the rocket attack ended the lives of two women — 75 and 79 years old.
According to Lysak, more than two dozen houses were damaged, two more were destroyed. The school, garage and car were also mutilated.
