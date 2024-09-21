Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's attack on Kryvyi Rih — there are casualties

Russia continues to terrorize Kryvyi Rih
Читати українською
Source:  Oleksandr Vilkul

On the night of September 21, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary data, at least three people were killed, three more were injured, including children.

Points of attention

  • Rescue teams are currently engaged in liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack and providing assistance to the victims
  • More than 25 houses were damaged, two were destroyed, a school, garages and cars were also damaged.
  • All victims of a rocket attack are provided with help and support from the rescue services and the city headquarters.

Russia continues to terrorize Kryvyi Rih

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, spoke about the situation.

According to him, the Russian invaders attacked residential quarters in the center of the city with rockets.

Unfortunately, there are dead people — a 12-year-old boy, 77- and 79-year-old elderly women. One of them was rescued from the rubble of the house, but died in the ambulance. A 17-year-old boy and men aged 31 and 50 were injured. They were taken to the hospital, they are being given all the necessary help.

Oleksandr Vilkul also noted that as a result of the strikes, two private house fires broke out, both of which were contained at night.

Two more private residential buildings were destroyed.

In addition, it is emphasized that about 25 private houses, a school, garages, and cars were damaged.

As of now, the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian attack is ongoing.

The expanded city aid headquarters is located at Mykolaivske Shosse 18, SSh 123 — there you can get building materials (OSB, film, and others), write an application for material assistance from the city. Brigades have been formed in the district, they will conduct apartment-by-apartment visits to determine the amount of damage in each specific case. Help will be given to everyone who needs it.

Oleksandr Vilkul

Oleksandr Vilkul

Chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council

What is known about the victims of the Russian strike in Kryvyi Rih

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak, the boy who was killed by Russians in Kryvyi Rih was 12 years old.

In addition, it is emphasized that the rocket attack ended the lives of two women — 75 and 79 years old.

Three more people were injured. This is a 17-year-old boy and men 31 and 50 years old. They are hospitalized in moderate condition. 2 private houses were occupied — the fire was extinguished by rescuers, — the message says.

According to Lysak, more than two dozen houses were damaged, two more were destroyed. The school, garage and car were also mutilated.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Strike on missile arsenal in Toropets. How many similar targets can Ukraine destroy
missile arsenal
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Strike on missile arsenal in Toropets. Fresh satellite images of the consequences have appeared
Toropets
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia hit an educational institution in Dnipro with a missile. He is wounded
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?