Russia hit an educational institution in Dnipro with a missile. He is wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia hit an educational institution in Dnipro with a missile. He is wounded

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile
Читати українською

In the evening at approximately 8:19 p.m., an explosion occurred in Dnipro, Russian aircraft fired a missile at one of the local educational institutions. One person was injured due to shelling by the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • On the evening of September 20, Russian aviation hit one of the educational institutions in Dnipro with a missile.
  • The building was damaged, 11 cars were mutilated.
  • As a result of the attack, a 19-year-old boy was injured. He is in a moderate condition.

The Russian Air Force attacked the Dnipro with a missile in the evening of September 20

The explosion thundered literally a minute after the start of the alarm about the threat of ballistic missiles from the east.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

The enemy attacked the Dnipro. Previously, one injured. He is in a moderate condition.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

As a result of the blow, a 19-year-old boy was injured.

The rocket hit the building of the educational center and partially destroyed it. 11 cars were also gutted.

The consequences of the impact are being investigated, the survey of the territory is ongoing.

Local media reported that windows were blown out in many apartment buildings near the school.

The Russian army is shelling Dnipropetrovsk region

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attack the populated areas of the region every day with various weapons: missiles, attack drones, artillery and MLRS.

On the afternoon of September 20, the Russian army fought in Chervonogrigorivska, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marganetska communities and Nikopol. One man was injured, the infrastructure in various settlements was damaged.

On the night of September 20, the Russian Armed Forces traditionally launched "shahedy" across Ukraine. One of the drones was shot down by the defenders of PvK "Shid".

At night, the Russian army did not fire on the communities of Dnipropetrovsk region, but already in the morning they attacked Marganets with "Gradom" and sent an attack drone to Nikopol.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian occupiers shelled Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery — one person was killed and one injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Nikopol district
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and drones — there are wounded
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
shelling
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Air Force of the AFU shot down a Russian missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?