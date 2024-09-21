Russia hit an educational institution in Dnipro with a missile. He is wounded

In the evening at approximately 8:19 p.m., an explosion occurred in Dnipro, Russian aircraft fired a missile at one of the local educational institutions. One person was injured due to shelling by the Russian Federation.

The Russian Air Force attacked the Dnipro with a missile in the evening of September 20

The explosion thundered literally a minute after the start of the alarm about the threat of ballistic missiles from the east.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

The enemy attacked the Dnipro. Previously, one injured. He is in a moderate condition. Sergey Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA

As a result of the blow, a 19-year-old boy was injured.

The rocket hit the building of the educational center and partially destroyed it. 11 cars were also gutted.

The consequences of the impact are being investigated, the survey of the territory is ongoing.

Local media reported that windows were blown out in many apartment buildings near the school.

The Russian army is shelling Dnipropetrovsk region

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation attack the populated areas of the region every day with various weapons: missiles, attack drones, artillery and MLRS.

On the afternoon of September 20, the Russian army fought in Chervonogrigorivska, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marganetska communities and Nikopol. One man was injured, the infrastructure in various settlements was damaged.

On the night of September 20, the Russian Armed Forces traditionally launched "shahedy" across Ukraine. One of the drones was shot down by the defenders of PvK "Shid".