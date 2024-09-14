The Air Force of the AFU shot down a Russian missile in the Dnipropetrovsk region

On the evening of September 14, the fighters of the East Air Force destroyed a Russian cruise missile in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Air defense of Ukraine destroyed a cruise missile near Pavlograd

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Serhiy Lysak, on January 22.

Air defense is responsible for our safety. A cruise missile was destroyed in the region.

As reported, around 21:00 in Pavlograd, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an explosion rang out during an air raid warning.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on September 14

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 14, 2024, the Russian army once again launched a Shahed-type attack UAV.

In total, it was possible to identify and escort 76 "shaheeds" from the directions of Kursk, Yeisk — RF, Chauda — Crimea.

In order to repel a new enemy attack, Ukraine involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Thanks to their coordinated work, it was possible to destroy 72 enemy attack UAVs within Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia and Sumy regions.