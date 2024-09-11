Air defense forces shot down 20 drones during a new Russian attack on Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 20 drones during a new Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
On the night of September 11, Russian invaders once again attacked peaceful Ukrainian towns and villages with drones and missiles. Most of the enemy targets were destroyed.

  • The Russian occupiers launched a new attack on Ukraine on September 11, using drones and missiles.
  • Thanks to the concerted action of the air defense forces of Ukraine, 20 Russian drones were destroyed.
  • Another 5 enemy drones were lost in location.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on September 11 — what is known

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 34 Russian air attack vehicles were detected and escorted during the night.

For a new blow, the enemy used:

  • one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the Krasnodar Territory — the Russian Federation

  • two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from occupied Donetsk region,

  • six Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmiiny Island,

  • 25 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (launch areas: Kursk, Yeisk — RF., Chauda — Crimea).

In order to repulse a new air attack of the enemy, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups and units of the Defense Forces' EW.

Thanks to their coordinated work, it was possible to successfully destroy 20 Russian drones, and another 5 enemy drones were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine.

As noted by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, no information has yet been received about the victims and the destruction.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions. Together — to victory! — says the message.

The Russian army continues to terrorize the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers were attacked once near Vovchansk, where the battle is still ongoing.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried 13 times during the day to advance to our positions near Synkivka, Glushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka. Ten attacks were repulsed by the Defense Forces. Fighting continues in the Lozova region.

On September 11, at 04:50 in Kupyansk, the former cultural center caught fire after a tank attack by the Russian army.

During the past day, September 10, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region — in Hnativka.

3 more people in the region were injured during the day.

