Minus 1100 soldiers and 56 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 628,930 soldiers.
- During the day, the Ukrainian military destroyed 1,100 Russian soldiers and 56 artillery systems.
- Since the beginning of the invasion, the total number of losses of the Russian army is 628,930 soldiers.
- During the past 24 hours, 131 combat clashes were recorded in various directions of the Ukrainian front.
- Ukrainian troops repelled 29 enemy attacks in the Kurakhiv direction.
- In various areas of the front, the Ukrainian defense forces are successfully restraining the enemy's assault actions.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,642 (+2) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,938 (+13) units;
artillery systems — 17,936 (+56) units;
RSZV — 1182 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 943 (+1) units;
aircraft — 368 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,990 (+57) units;
cruise missiles — 2,591 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,388 (+58) units;
special equipment — 3059 (+6) units.
What is the situation at the front
As the General Staff notes, 131 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.
There were 13 enemy attacks in the Kupian direction. The defense forces stopped the enemy's assault near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka.
In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 20 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Nevsky, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Torsky.
In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine attacks near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out nine attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the districts of Dachnoy, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Georgiyivka, Ukranian, and Krasnohorivka. In total, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops in this direction 29 times.
