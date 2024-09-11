Minus 1100 soldiers and 56 artillery systems. The General Staff named the losses of the Russian army during the day

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 628,930 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,140 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,642 (+2) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,938 (+13) units;

artillery systems — 17,936 (+56) units;

RSZV — 1182 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 943 (+1) units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,990 (+57) units;

cruise missiles — 2,591 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,388 (+58) units;

special equipment — 3059 (+6) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 131 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

There were 13 enemy attacks in the Kupian direction. The defense forces stopped the enemy's assault near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Petropavlivka.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 20 assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Tverdokhlibovo, Nevsky, Makiivka, Novosadovo, and Torsky.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled nine attacks near Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka. In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out nine attacks. He concentrated his efforts in the districts of Dachnoy, Toretsk, and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 32 attacks. The enemy concentrated its efforts in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Svyridonivka, Grodivka, Ivanivka, Novogrodivka, Mykhailivka, and Marynivka.