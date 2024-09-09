The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 105 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day.

Defence forces of Ukraine continue to repulse enemy assaults, since the beginning of the day there have already been 105 combat clashes. According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at 16:00 on September 9, the most attacks were recorded in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.

Current situation at the front on the evening of September 9

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in an operational summary at 16:00 about enemy assaults and shelling of border areas.

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire in Chernihiv Oblast and Sumy Oblast affected areas of the settlements of Karpovychi, Ugly, Mezenivka, Semenivka, Mykolayivka, Vovkivka, Stepok, Popivka, Malushyne, Velyka Pysarika, Iskriskivshchyna, Bobylivka, and Striletska Pushkarka. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of Pavlivka, Bilopylla, Godunivka, Pustohorod and Galaganivka. Share

Current situation for the evening of September 9 in the following areas:

In the Kharkiv direction, the Russians stormed the positions of the Armed Forces near Vovchansk. No success for the enemy.

Six combat clashes were recorded in the Kupyansk direction . The Russians wanted to advance near the settlements of Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Glushkivka, Synkivka, and Petropavlivka.

Ten skirmishes took place in the Lyman direction . Half of them fell on Novosadovoy and Nevsky districts.

The General Staff recorded nine attacks in the Siversk direction. Near Zvanivka, the occupiers used armored vehicles and suffered losses. The Russians also tried to advance near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky and Ivano-Daryivka.

Since the beginning of the day, two combat clashes have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction . The Russians stormed the positions of the Armed Forces near Bila Hora. The Russian Air Force also dropped an aerial bomb on Predtechyn.

The Russians organized five assaults in the Toretsk direction . They wanted to dislodge the Armed Forces from positions near Toretsk and Nelipivka, in particular with the help of aviation. The defence forces repulsed the enemy fiercely.

Since the beginning of the day, 23 enemy attacks have been recorded in the Pokrovsky direction . The Armed Forces repulsed 16 of them, seven more battles continued as of 4:00 p.m.

In the Kurakhiv direction, there were the most assaults by the Russian army — 28. The defence forces repelled 19 attacks. As of 4:00 p.m., nine more fights continued. The fiercest clashes took place near Krasnohorivka.

Seven battles took place in the Vremivsk direction . Of these, two near Vugledar continued as of 16:00.

Two attacks were recorded in the Orihiv direction , as well as high activity of the Russian aviation. Rockets and self-propelled grenades fired at seven settlements.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russians launched seven attacks. The defence forces gave a tough fight back.

Losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

According to the calculations of the General Staff updated on September 9, the Russians lost 626,400 soldiers.

Over the past day, the enemy lost 1,150 soldiers.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a lot of enemy equipment. The amount liquidated in the last day is indicated in parentheses.