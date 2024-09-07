General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 101 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 07/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out five assaults near Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiivka. There is a battle near Andriivka. The enemy is actively using aviation, striking the Chasovoy Yar with anti-aircraft missiles and unguided air missiles.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk direction, however, receives a strong rebuff from Ukrainian units. For example, in the vicinity of Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka, the occupiers tried to suppress our units four times, so far all attacks have been repulsed.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the direction of Cherneshchyna, Nevsky, Lozova, Torsky and near Makiivka and Dibrova. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 18 clashes in this direction, two clashes are still ongoing in the Nevsky district. The situation is under control.

The enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction four times. In the direction of Sinkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka and Andriivka. One attack was repulsed by the Defense Forces, three clashes are ongoing.

In the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists stormed the positions of our units in the Vovchansk region, and the battle is currently ongoing. Kozacha Lopan was under the blows of enemy KABs.

In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to five. The enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, is trying to attack near the settlements of Toretsk, where our defenders have repelled three attacks, Nelipivka, where one attack has already been repelled, and two more skirmishes are ongoing.

The enemy is continuously attacking the Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsky direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 28 attacks in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Grodivka, Zeleny Polya, Lysivka, Myrolyubivka, Novogrodivka, Selidovoy, and Mykhailivka. The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 18 enemy attacks, ten battles are still ongoing. Oleksandropil was hit by unguided air missiles.

The situation is also difficult in the Kurakhiv direction, where since the beginning of the day the invader has attacked our units 27 times. Tried to advance near Kostyantynivka, Krasnohorivka and Georgiivka, fighting is currently ongoing in six locations.

In the Vremivsk direction, our troops repel three attacks in the direction of Vodyanyi and Ugledar, three attempts to advance to Vodyanyi did not bring success to the enemy.

In the Orihiv and Gulyaipil directions, the occupiers are shelling the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. The enemy also used assault aircraft on Novoandriivka.