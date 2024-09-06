There have been 165 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces continue the fight against the Russian invaders. As of 22:00 on September 6, 165 combat clashes took place at the front.

Actual situation on the evening of September 6 in different directions of the front

The details became known from the evening assembly of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It contains current information as of 10:00 p.m. on September 6.

Four combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction . The enemy wanted to advance near Vovchansk and Liptsi.

Since the beginning of the day, 24 assaults have been recorded in the Kupian direction . The Russians sought to advance near Hlushkivka, Andriivka, Berestovo, Stelmakhivka, and Synkivka. As of 22:00, six battles were ongoing.

There were 17 attacks in the Lyman direction . One of them continued as of 22:00. The Russians attacked the positions of the Armed Forces near Cherneshchyna, Terni, Novoehorivka, Makiivka Druzhelyubivka, Torsky and Dibrova.

Five attacks were recorded in the Seversky direction, one of which was ongoing as of 10:00 p.m. The occupying forces carried out assaults on the positions of the Armed Forces near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Spirnyi.

Three attacks have been recorded in the Kramatorsk direction since the beginning of the day. The Russians wanted to advance near Hryhorivka, Chasovoy Yar and Andriivka, but without success.

In the Toretsk direction, seven attacks were repulsed and two more battles continued as of 10:00 p.m. The occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Toretsk, Sukha Balka and Nelipivka.

45 enemy attacks were recorded in the Pokrovsky direction . As of 22:00, nine clashes continued. It is the hottest near Novogrodivka, Grodivka and Mykhailivka.

41 clashes were recorded in the Kurakhiv direction . The Russians stormed the positions of the Ukrainian military in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Georgiivka. Nine battles lasted at the time of writing the summary.

Eight enemy assaults were recorded in the Vremivsk direction . One battle is in progress.

In the Dnieper direction, the Russians launched nine attacks. All were repelled by the Ukrainian military.

The situation in the Pokrovsky direction

After the occupation of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, the Russians began to actively advance in the direction of Pokrovsk. It is about 10 km to the city.

Pokrovsk is called the western gate of Donetsk region. This is the last city before the Dnipro region.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that the Defence Forces managed to stop the Russian offensive in the Pokrovsky direction.

Over the past week, the occupiers have reduced the intensity of assaults and the number of artillery fire.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of the Pokrovsky direction.