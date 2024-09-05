The Third Assault Brigade shared the details of the counteroffensive of the AFU in the Kharkiv region

Fighters of the Third Assault Brigade during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region were able to de-occupy about 2 square kilometers of territory. Such a breakthrough came as a surprise to the Russian invaders.
The Third assault brigade is conducting a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region
This was stated by the commander of the "Terra" unit of the Third Assault Brigade, Mykola "Abdula" Volokhov.
He said that the situation in the zone of responsibility of the soldiers of the Third Assault Division in the Kharkiv region continues to remain tense. The reason is that the fighters of the brigade recently conducted a counter-offensive operation.
According to him, during the attack, 2.5 times less forces were used than the enemy's positions. 200 liquidated occupiers have been confirmed.
Therefore, as the commander of the "Terra" unit noted, the enemy wants to take revenge and conducts constant assaults.
He tries to accumulate armored vehicles and infantry in areas that can be reached quickly. Artillery works very actively. We, in turn, do not give the artillery time.
On August 22, the Third Assault Brigade confirmed that it was advancing in the Kharkiv region, and published the results of the first days of the counterattack.
The brigade added that in four days, the enemy lost three hundred men, and a significant amount of equipment and weapons were destroyed or damaged.
Everyone will have to be involved in this war — Zhorin
Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, Major of the Armed Forces, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Maksym Zhorin, in an interview with Online.UA, stated that the personal contribution of every Ukrainian affects the outcome of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.
According to Maksym Zhorin, it is extremely important that Ukraine's information policy finally changes, and the civilian population begins to be explained how the situation is actually developing.
