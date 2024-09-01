Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade named Russia's three targets after Pokrovsk

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin warned Ukrainians and the international community that the fall of Pokrovsk could have extremely serious consequences.
Points of attention
- Maksym Zhorin shared forecasts regarding possible offensive actions of Russia on the territory of Ukraine.
- It is quite possible that the Russian army will want to launch an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
- The only option in such a difficult situation is to prevent panic and continue active actions to protect the country.
What will happen if the Russian army captures Pokrovsk
According to Maksym Zhorin, the first scenario is to develop an offensive in the Donetsk region on Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka-Kramatorsk.
The second is to the South, where Russian invaders may try to surround Ukrainian forces.
The third scenario is the attack of the Russian army on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
How Zhorin assesses the situation at the front
The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment and major of the Armed Forces shared his thoughts and forecasts in an interview with Online.UA.
Maksym Zhorin draws attention to the fact that we are currently at a rather difficult stage of the war.
What is also important to understand is that many civilians are aware of what is really going on and how dangerous this situation is.
Ukrainians are just gradually getting used to the fact that DeepState (interactive online map of hostilities — ed.) is constantly moving.
