Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade named Russia's three targets after Pokrovsk
Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade named Russia's three targets after Pokrovsk

Maksym Zhorin
Source:  3rd separate assault brigade

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin warned Ukrainians and the international community that the fall of Pokrovsk could have extremely serious consequences.

Points of attention

  • Maksym Zhorin shared forecasts regarding possible offensive actions of Russia on the territory of Ukraine.
  • It is quite possible that the Russian army will want to launch an attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region.
  • The only option in such a difficult situation is to prevent panic and continue active actions to protect the country.

What will happen if the Russian army captures Pokrovsk

The loss of Pokrovsk could indeed have extremely serious consequences for Ukraine. Under such a scenario, the Russian army will have several options for further offensive actions.

Maxim Zhorin

Maxim Zhorin

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade

According to Maksym Zhorin, the first scenario is to develop an offensive in the Donetsk region on Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka-Kramatorsk.

The second is to the South, where Russian invaders may try to surround Ukrainian forces.

The third scenario is the attack of the Russian army on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In my personal opinion, the first two directions are more priority for Rusaks (Russians — ed.) than Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. But with the capture of Pokrovsk, such an opportunity will definitely open up for them — emphasized the Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade.

How Zhorin assesses the situation at the front

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment and major of the Armed Forces shared his thoughts and forecasts in an interview with Online.UA.

Maksym Zhorin draws attention to the fact that we are currently at a rather difficult stage of the war.

What is also important to understand is that many civilians are aware of what is really going on and how dangerous this situation is.

Ukrainians are just gradually getting used to the fact that DeepState (interactive online map of hostilities — ed.) is constantly moving.

Well, it's already moving and moving. He hasn't reached out to you yet, but he's already reached Pokrovsk. And what will happen after Pokrovsk? There will be other cities. It is tangible and easy to notice. Our units are exhausted, they hardly rest. They can sometimes be swapped there to wake people up. But in general, this situation is very difficult. And the only option now is in no case to engage in all this nonsense like: "That's it! We must stop, we must negotiate!". You can't do it in any case. It's like in a fight: you fight, you're exhausted, but you have no choice, Zhorin emphasized.

