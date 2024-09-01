Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade named Russia's three targets after Pokrovsk

Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment, Major Maksym Zhorin warned Ukrainians and the international community that the fall of Pokrovsk could have extremely serious consequences.

What will happen if the Russian army captures Pokrovsk

The loss of Pokrovsk could indeed have extremely serious consequences for Ukraine. Under such a scenario, the Russian army will have several options for further offensive actions. Maxim Zhorin Deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade

According to Maksym Zhorin, the first scenario is to develop an offensive in the Donetsk region on Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka-Kramatorsk.

The second is to the South, where Russian invaders may try to surround Ukrainian forces.

The third scenario is the attack of the Russian army on the Dnipropetrovsk region.

In my personal opinion, the first two directions are more priority for Rusaks (Russians — ed.) than Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. But with the capture of Pokrovsk, such an opportunity will definitely open up for them — emphasized the Deputy Commander of the Third Assault Brigade.

How Zhorin assesses the situation at the front

The deputy commander of the Third Assault Brigade, ex-commander of the "Azov" regiment and major of the Armed Forces shared his thoughts and forecasts in an interview with Online.UA.

Maksym Zhorin draws attention to the fact that we are currently at a rather difficult stage of the war.

What is also important to understand is that many civilians are aware of what is really going on and how dangerous this situation is.

Ukrainians are just gradually getting used to the fact that DeepState (interactive online map of hostilities — ed.) is constantly moving.