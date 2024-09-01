Russian army will soon slow down its advance on Pokrovsk
UK Ministry of Defence
Russian army
According to British intelligence, despite the fact that the Russian invaders continue to actively advance on Pokrovsk, the situation will soon change dramatically.

  • The capture of Pokrovsk can significantly complicate the situation for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
  • The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces confirmed the complexity of the situation on this part of the front.
  • The Russian army captured several settlements around Pokrovsk, which aggravated the situation in the region.

The pace of the Russian advance on Pokrovsk will soon slow down

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain draws attention to the fact that during the past week the Russian army accelerated its advance towards the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk.

They are located within ten kilometers from the outskirts of the city. The pace of the advance is likely to slow down as Russian ground forces enter the settlements near Pokrovsk, the report said.

What is important to understand is that Pokrovsk is the main logistics hub for the Donetsk region.

If this city falls, it will be extremely difficult for the Defense Forces of Ukraine to establish new supply lines.

This will make it difficult for the Ukrainian Armed Forces to replenish supplies and quickly maneuver resources to several key strongholds between Chasov Yar and Vugledar, the British Ministry of Defense emphasizes.

In addition, it is noted that in all other areas of the front in the east and south of Ukraine, the operational pace of military activity remains low.

What else is known about the situation around Pokrovsk

On September 1, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi officially confirmed that the situation in the Pokrovsky direction is really difficult.

According to him, as of today, command decisions are made without delay.

Despite the fact that the enemy has an advantage in the number of weapons and people, thanks to our soldiers, it suffers significant losses. The fight for Ukraine continues, said Syrskyi.

According to Deep State analysts, the Russians captured Paraskoviivka in the Donetsk region, and also advanced in Kostyantynivka, Grodivka, and Halytsynivka.

Forbes predicts that the Russian army can reach Pokrovsk and the most important supply lines in September.

