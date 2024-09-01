The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 10 tanks and 24 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 616,300 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,350 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,592 (+10) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,760 (+24) units;

artillery systems — 17,636 (+22) units;

RSZV — 1176 units;

air defense equipment — 940 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

14,507 (+36) UAVs of operational-tactical level;

cruise missiles — 2,557 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,881 (+56) units;

special equipment — 2991 (+14) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 199 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

In the Kupian direction, according to updated information, the number of attacks by the occupiers per day reached 24. The defense forces stopped all enemy assaults in the areas of Sinkivka, Kolisnikivka, Lozova, Novoosynovo, Hlushkivka, and Berestovo.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 18 attacks by invaders in the areas of nine different settlements, as well as in the Serebryan forest. The main efforts of the enemy were directed towards Grekivka, Tverdokhlibovo and Nevsky.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled nine assaults near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Bilogorivka, Spirnyi, Zvanivka, and Viimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers stopped 20 attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses in the areas of Bila Hora, Ivanivskyi, Andriivka, Klishchiivka Chasovoy Yaru and Kalynivka. More than 50 percent of all fighting took place near the last of these settlements.