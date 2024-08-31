General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 109 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day
Ukraine
General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 109 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
AFU
Since the beginning of the day on August 31, the enemy has continued offensive actions, the number of combat clashes along the entire front line has increased to 109. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.

Points of attention

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 109 assaults by the Russian army on August 31, with most active clashes in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions.
  • Artillery shelling from the Russian Federation continues in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
  • Ukrainian soldiers successfully stopped numerous enemy attacks across various directions, inflicting losses on the enemy in personnel and military equipment.
  • Information on the total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine demonstrates the resilience and effectiveness of Ukrainian military tactics.
  • Stay updated on the current situation along different directions of the front line as provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces, showcasing the ongoing battle and defense efforts.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/31/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, 15 districts of different settlements came under the influence of enemy fire. Among them are Khrinivka, Ulanovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Slavhorod and Stepok. Sopych was fired upon twice, and Porozok three times. Russian terrorists targeted Glukhov, Manukhivka, Zhuravka and Obody with aerial bombs.

  • In the Kharkiv direction, an enemy attack is currently underway in the Vovchansk region. Liptsi and Mali Prokhody came under enemy bombardment.

  • In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy began storming the positions of our units near Sinkivka, Kolisnikivka and towards Lozova 12 times. Half of these clashes are still ongoing.

  • In the Lymansky direction, during the day, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Tverdokhlibovo, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Dibrova, and in Serebryansk forest. Three engagements ended without success for the enemy, and three are ongoing. The occupiers were beaten by NARs from Ka-52 helicopters on Serhiyivka.

  • The enemy is trying to find a weakness in our defense in the Seversky direction. He conducted seven attacks near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka, Zvanivka, and Spirny. Received a hard rebuff. Battles near Vyimka and Verkhnyokamyansky are still ongoing.

  • In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders launched 12 assaults near Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiivka. Three of them have not yet been completed. The enemy suffers losses. Concentrates efforts in Kalynyvka and Andriivka districts.

  • In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to nine. Eight of them were stopped by our soldiers. The battle is still going on in the Nelipivka area, where the enemy is attacking most actively.

  • In the Pokrovsky direction, the largest number of clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 23 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their positions in the areas of seven different settlements. Most of the clashes, almost half, took place near Novogrodivka. Selidove and Pokrovsk were hit by KABs.

  • 21 enemy attacks were recorded in the direction of Ukranian, Lisivka, Halytsynivka, Georgiivka and Kostyantynivka in the direction of Kurakhiv. In the districts of Georgiyivka and Kostyantynivka, the occupiers made the main efforts — they carried out eleven and five assaults, respectively.

  • In the Vremivsk direction, two skirmishes continue near Vugledar and Vremivka. Three more times the enemy launched attacks in the direction of Makarivka and was repulsed.

  • The occupiers unsuccessfully attacked three times in the Orihiv direction , near Malaya Tokmachka and Robotyny. Twenty unguided anti-aircraft missiles were fired at Rivnopol from the weapons of helicopters.

  • One enemy assault was successfully repulsed in the Dnieper direction .

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

  • personnel — about 614,950 (+1,360) people,

  • tanks — 8 thousand 582 (+8) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 16 thousand 736 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 17 thousand 614 (+42) units,

  • RSZV — 1 thousand 176 (+1) units,

  • air defense equipment — 940 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 368 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

  • UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14 thousand 471 (+18),

  • cruise missiles — 2,557 (+1),

  • ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23 thousand 825 (+62) units,

  • special equipment — 2 thousand 977 (+10)

