General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 109 assaults by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 16.00 on 08/31/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Sumy and Chernihiv regions suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, 15 districts of different settlements came under the influence of enemy fire. Among them are Khrinivka, Ulanovka, Velyka Pysarivka, Slavhorod and Stepok. Sopych was fired upon twice, and Porozok three times. Russian terrorists targeted Glukhov, Manukhivka, Zhuravka and Obody with aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv direction, an enemy attack is currently underway in the Vovchansk region. Liptsi and Mali Prokhody came under enemy bombardment.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy began storming the positions of our units near Sinkivka, Kolisnikivka and towards Lozova 12 times. Half of these clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lymansky direction, during the day, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions near Tverdokhlibovo, Nevsky, Novosadovo, Dibrova, and in Serebryansk forest. Three engagements ended without success for the enemy, and three are ongoing. The occupiers were beaten by NARs from Ka-52 helicopters on Serhiyivka.

The enemy is trying to find a weakness in our defense in the Seversky direction. He conducted seven attacks near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka, Zvanivka, and Spirny. Received a hard rebuff. Battles near Vyimka and Verkhnyokamyansky are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders launched 12 assaults near Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka and Klishchiivka. Three of them have not yet been completed. The enemy suffers losses. Concentrates efforts in Kalynyvka and Andriivka districts.