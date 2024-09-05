General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 111 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces published operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on September 5, 2024.

Most of the fighting occurred in the Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions. In less than a day, the number of assaults exceeds two dozen, and the Defense Forces are doing everything possible to contain the enemy.

The border areas of Sumy Oblast continue to suffer from Russian artillery and mortar fire — the settlements of Bobylivka, Porozok, Stepok and Pokrovka were affected. In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Sumy, Hrytsenkovo, Simeykino, Partizansky, Yampol, Yunakivka, Rychky, Kiyanitsa, and Novaya Sich.

Since the beginning of the day, four enemy assaults have been recorded in the Siversky direction . The Russians tried to advance near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Spirnyi. As of 16:00, one battle was ongoing.

13 fights were recorded in the Lyman direction since the beginning of the day. The briefing said that three attacks are continuing. Battles took place near Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna, Nevsky, Makiivka, and Novosadovo.

10 battles were recorded in the Kupyansk direction . The Russians stormed the positions of the Defense Forces near Sinkivka, Tabaivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Andriivka. As of 4:00 p.m., six combat clashes were ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been six combat clashes in the Kharkiv direction . The enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces near Vovchansk.

Eight combat clashes took place in the Kramatorsk direction . The occupying forces stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Predtechyny, Ivanivskyi, Ivanopil and Klishchiivka. At the time of writing, three attacks were ongoing.

Six battles took place in the Toretsk direction . The Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Five fights continued as of 16:00.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been 27 attacks in the Pokrovsky direction . The occupiers massively attacked the positions of the Armed Forces near the settlements of Novogrodivka, Novotroitske, Grodivka, Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, and Mykhailivka. As of 16:00, six combat clashes continued.

23 battles were recorded in the Kurakhiv direction . 19 of them have already been repelled. The Russians tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Lysivka, Kostyantynivka, Ukranian, Halytsynivka, and Georgiivka.

Six collisions took place in the Vremivsk direction . Of these, two continued as of 4:00 p.m. The enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces near Vodyanyi and Ugledar.

There were no enemy assaults in the Gulyaipil direction . However, the occupiers attacked Biloghirya from the air.

As of 4:00 p.m., the battle was going on in the Orihiv direction .