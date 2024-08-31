The criminal army of the Russian Federation began to use in the war against Ukraine UAVs with fiber-optic cables that connect the drone to the operator's console, and not at the expense of radio waves.

What is known about the use of a new type of drones by the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

Journalists of the publication note that for the first time this new type of drones was spotted on the front in Ukraine back in March.

However, currently the Russian occupiers have begun to use this type of drones more widely.

It is noted that due to the optical fiber wire, a more stable connection between the drone and the operator is ensured, creating protection against radio interference.

It is noted that during the flight of the drone, the cable is unwound from the coil attached to the drone.

Currently, the use of similar types of drones is also being tested in Ukraine.

According to Stacey Pettijohn, director of the defense program at the Center for a New American Security, it is too early to judge the effectiveness of this type of drone based on information from the Internet.

However, given the widespread use of EW systems, there is still some sense in using this type of drone.

the use of drones by the Russian occupiers

This concept itself, as the authors of the material note, is not new. In the middle of the last century, missiles were aimed in a similar way.

Even now, the armed forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have American TOW anti-tank missiles, where the control of the missile is ensured precisely through the wire that follows it from the launch complex.

An alternative is the use of autonomous guidance systems, however, they are much more complex and expensive, but they allow the use of drones in the "shoot and forget" mode, without the need for manual guidance.

There are strong signs that the next stage in the war of drones may be precisely this - predict the authors of the publication.

What is known about the disadvantages of wired drones

Pettijohn notes that fiber-optic drones have a number of drawbacks.

In particular, the connection between the operator and the drone through a wire greatly limits the flight range of such a drone.

At the same time, both the coil and the wire itself have their own weight and limit the payload of the drone.

In addition, such drones cannot be used in wooded areas. It will also not be possible to use several such drones at the same time in one location.

But all these disadvantages do not mean that wired drones will not find their niche on the battlefield. There are videos of this weapon hitting targets and dealing damage.

Drone losses in electronic warfare are huge, so the advantages of cable potentially outweigh the disadvantages.

The threat of jamming is probably a far greater concern than the risk of hanging a drone from a tree.