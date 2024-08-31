Dozens of Russian drones fell by themselves during the attack on Ukraine

The new Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine, which continued during the night and morning of August 31, turned out to be truly anomalous, because 25 enemy drones simply fell without reaching their targets, and another 3 flew to Russia and Belarus.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 31 — the first details

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at night the Russian army struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, and 52 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs from the Kursk region Russian Federation

To destroy enemy targets, the following were involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 24 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs were shot down, 25 were lost in location (fell independently). Two drones flew in the direction of Russia, another one — in the Republic of Belarus.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Sumy regions. Together — to victory! — emphasizes the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike has increased

As reported on the morning of August 31, the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv increased to 97 people.

We will remind that on the evening of August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.

According to the updated information, as a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, including 22 minors, he wrote.

As for the dead, as of 22:00 it was known about seven civilians killed by the Russians — this information was no longer updated.