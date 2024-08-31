Dozens of Russian drones fell by themselves during the attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Dozens of Russian drones fell by themselves during the attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
dron
Читати українською

The new Russian attack on the territory of Ukraine, which continued during the night and morning of August 31, turned out to be truly anomalous, because 25 enemy drones simply fell without reaching their targets, and another 3 flew to Russia and Belarus.

Points of attention

  • The Russians again used ballistic and anti-aircraft guided missiles, as well as attack drones.
  • Anti-aircraft defense worked in several regions of Ukraine, 24 enemy attack drones were destroyed.
  • In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 97 people.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 31 — the first details

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, at night the Russian army struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Voronezh region, four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the occupied Donetsk region, and 52 Shahed-131/136 type attack UAVs from the Kursk region Russian Federation

To destroy enemy targets, the following were involved: aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 24 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs were shot down, 25 were lost in location (fell independently). Two drones flew in the direction of Russia, another one — in the Republic of Belarus.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Sumy regions. Together — to victory! — emphasizes the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Photo: facebook.com/kpszsu

In Kharkiv, the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike has increased

As reported on the morning of August 31, the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov, the number of victims of the Russian attack on Kharkiv increased to 97 people.

We will remind that on the evening of August 30, the Russian occupying forces hit Kharkiv with modified UMPB D-30 guided air bombs.

According to the updated information, as a result of the enemy strike on Kharkiv, 97 people have been injured, including 22 minors, he wrote.

As for the dead, as of 22:00 it was known about seven civilians killed by the Russians — this information was no longer updated.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian drones are attacking various regions of Ukraine — air defense is operating in the Kyiv region
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff updated the data on the losses of the Russian army at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO recognized the legality of the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Jens Stoltenberg

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?