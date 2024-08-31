According to the information of the General Staff, during the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 1,360 invaders of the criminal army of the Russian Federation at the front and destroyed dozens of units of enemy equipment.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

personnel - about 614 thousand 950 (+1 thousand 360) people,

tanks ‒ 8 thousand 582 (+8) units, armored combat vehicles ‒ 16 thousand 736 (+14) units,

artillery systems – 17 thousand 614 (+42) units,

RSZV – 1 thousand 176 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 940 (+0) units,

aircraft – 368 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14 thousand 471 (+18),

cruise missiles - 2 thousand 557 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23 thousand 825 (+62) units,

special equipment / special equipment ‒ 2 thousand 977 (+10)

What is known about the current situation at the front

According to the information of the General Staff, during the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military repelled 183 attacks by the Russian occupiers.

The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region, however, the enemy was conducting active combat operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Kurakhovo districts.

Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy. In addition, an anti-aircraft vehicle and another important object were hit.

In the Kharkiv Region, 7 clashes were recorded in Pletenivka, Lyptsiv and Vovchansk districts during the day.

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian occupiers conducted 32 unsuccessful attack attempts near Sinkivka, Kolisnikivka, Novoosynovo, Lozova, Andriivka, Stelmakhivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the direction of Liman in Donetsk region, the Russian occupiers attacked 22 times near Tverdokhlibovo, Novosergiivka, Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Nevsky, and Novosadovo.

In the direction of Siversk, the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out 4 attacks near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka and Vyimka.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, 12 unsuccessful attacks by Russian occupiers were recorded near Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky, Ivanivskyi, Andriivka, and Predtechyny.

In the direction of Toretsk, the Ukrainian military repelled 16 enemy attacks near Toretsk and Nelipivka.

In the direction of Pokrovsk, the Russian occupiers made 55 unsuccessful attack attempts near Zeleny Pol, Vozdvizhenka, Grodivka, Karlivka, Novogrodivka, Marynivka, Myrolyubivka, Mykhailivka, and Selidovo. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Novogrodivka.

In the direction of Kurakhovo, the Ukrainian military repelled 24 enemy attacks near Ukrainska, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka.

In addition, the Russian occupiers unsuccessfully attacked 8 times near Ugledar and Vodyanyi.

What is known about the situation on the southern front

In the Zaporizhzhia region, one attempted attack by invaders from the Russian army was recorded near Robotyny.

On the left bank of the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also repelled 2 enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the remaining directions.