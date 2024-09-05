The Armed Forces destroyed 1,200 Russian invaders, 6 tanks and 31 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 621,550 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,200 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,624 (+6) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,869 (+21) units;

artillery systems — 17,725 (+31) units;

RSZV — 1177 units;

air defense equipment — 940 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,658 (+42) units;

cruise missiles — 2,587 (+7) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,044 (+37) units;

special equipment — 3024 (+10) units

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 138 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day increased to 17. The defense forces repelled all enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestovo, and Myasozharivka.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops stopped 27 attacks by the occupiers near Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, and Torsky.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled four assault operations. The enemy tried to advance near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped six enemy attempts to break through our defenses. The main efforts of the occupiers, with the support of aviation, were applied in the area of Chasovoy Yar and Kalynyvka.

Yesterday, the invaders continued to actively operate in the Toretsk direction. In total, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders in the areas of Nelipivka, Toretsk, and New York 15 times. He carried out airstrikes with KABs.