General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 107 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 04/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

It is the hottest now in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.

Today, the occupier carried out airstrikes and artillery fire on the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Currently, 5 air strikes using 11 guided air bombs are known. In particular, areas of settlements such as Sumy, Tokari, Nova Sloboda, Yampil and Yunakivka were hit by the enemy. Settlements such as Sydorivka, Novovasylivka, Slavgorod, Popivka, Vysoke, Pokrovka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Zarechche, Dmytrivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda and Chuykivka were subjected to artillery shelling.

On the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one skirmish near Vovchansk, which is currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops tried 14 times to storm our positions near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestovo and Myasozharivka, the fighting continues.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 11 clashes in this direction, four are still ongoing.

The enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk direction, but receives a decent rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders. Yes, near Ivano-Daryivka, the occupiers once tried to suppress our units.

In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops once tried to knock out our units from their occupied positions. The enemy also attacked Chasovoy Yar with unguided air missiles.