General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 107 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The defense forces of Ukraine are holding back the offensive of the Russian occupiers. Terrorists continue to destroy Ukrainian cities and villages with rocket, air and artillery strikes. As of 4:00 p.m. on September 4, the number of combat clashes increased to 107.
Current situation in different directions of the front
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 04/09/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
It is the hottest now in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions. The defense forces are taking all necessary measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory.
On the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one skirmish near Vovchansk, which is currently ongoing.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russian troops tried 14 times to storm our positions near Sinkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Berestovo and Myasozharivka, the fighting continues.
In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of Druzhelyubivka, Grekivka, Makiivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky, and Torsky. Since the beginning of the day, there have already been 11 clashes in this direction, four are still ongoing.
The enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of our troops in the Siversk direction, but receives a decent rebuff from the Ukrainian defenders. Yes, near Ivano-Daryivka, the occupiers once tried to suppress our units.
In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian troops once tried to knock out our units from their occupied positions. The enemy also attacked Chasovoy Yar with unguided air missiles.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of attack and bomber aircraft, attacked the positions of our troops eight times. At the moment, fighting is going on near New York.
The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains tense. Fierce battles are taking place in the districts of Vozdvizheneka, Zeleny Polya, Novogrodivka, Grodivka, Selidovoy, Mykolaivka, and Myrolyubivka. So far, the enemy has carried out 31 assaults on our positions. Battles are ongoing in eight locations. Enemy aircraft also struck near the settlements of Oleksandropol and Selidove, using anti-aircraft missiles and unguided air missiles.
A difficult situation is observed in the Kurakhiv direction, where the enemy has attacked our units 32 times since the beginning of the day. Tried to advance near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka.
In the Vremivsk direction, two enemy assaults in the direction of Vodyanyi and Kostyantynivka were repulsed.
The occupiers once tried to advance in the Robotyny area in the Orihiv direction , but were strongly repulsed.
In the Dnieper direction, five enemy attacks were repulsed, the enemy had no success.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,390 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,618 (+7) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,848 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 17,694 (+30) units;
RSZV — 1177 units;
air defense equipment — 940 units;
aircraft — 368 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,616 (+43) units;
cruise missiles - 2580 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,007 (+35) units;
special equipment — 3014 (+12) units.
