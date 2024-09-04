The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed almost 1,400 Russian soldiers, 27 self-propelled guns and 30 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 620,350 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,390 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,618 (+7) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,848 (+27) units;

artillery systems — 17,694 (+30) units;

RSZV — 1177 units;

air defense equipment — 940 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,616 (+43) units;

cruise missiles — 2,580 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,007 (+35) units;

special equipment — 3014 (+12) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 207 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyan direction, the number of combat clashes per day reached nine. The defense forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Berestovo, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka and in the direction of Lozova.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 32 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the districts of Nevsky, Makiivka, Novosadovo, Grekivka, and Druzhelyubivka.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi and Ivanodaryivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eight attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovoy Yar, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of the aviation — they attacked the areas of Stupochki, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora with KABs and NARs.