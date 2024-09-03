The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian invaders, 10 tanks and 35 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 618,960 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,360 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,611 (+10) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,821 (+35) units;

artillery systems — 17,664 (+18) units;

RSZV — 1177 units;

air defense equipment — 940 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,573 (+36) units;

cruise missiles — 2,578 (+21) units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,972 (+47) units;

special equipment — 3002 (+9) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 197 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

23 battles were fought in the Kupyansk direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Glushkivka, Kolisnikivka, Stelmakhivka, and Berestovo.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevsky, Cherneshchyna and Novosadovo.

In the Siverskyi direction, our soldiers stopped seven enemy attempts to break through the defenses in the areas of Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Vyimka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Spirny.

There were eight combat clashes in the Kramatorsk direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled the assaults of the Russian invaders near Klishchiivka, Kalynyvka, Chasovoy Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

18 battles were fought in the Toretsk direction, in particular, near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, Romanivka, and Nelipivka.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 56 enemy assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Novogrodivka, Krutiy Yar, Grodivka, Mykhailivka and Selidove settlements. The greatest concentration of attacks was near Novogrodivka and Mykhailivka.