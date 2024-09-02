General Staff Latest: AFU repelled 105 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. A total of 105 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day on September 2.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 09/02/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

On September 2, the areas of Slavhorod, Oleksandrivka, Bachivsk, Sopych, Sydorivka, and Timofiivka were damaged by enemy artillery and mortar fire. Share

In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on Glukhov, Bilopyl and Zarutskyi.

Four skirmishes took place in the Kharkiv direction . The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk, where two clashes are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, 13 battles have been fought in the Kupyansk direction . The enemy carried out offensive actions near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnikivka, Stelmakhivka, and Berestovo. At this time, three attacks by the occupiers continue.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy stormed nine times near Grekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, and Nevsky. Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks, five are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction , the Defense Forces successfully stopped four Russian offensives near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Vyimka.

There were three skirmishes in the Kramatorsk direction . The invaders advanced towards Kalynyvka and Klishchiivka. One attack is still ongoing. The situation is under the control of our troops.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbinivka, Nelipivka, and Romanivka. Four combats have been completed, six are ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aviation launched antiaircraft missiles near Druzhba and dropped two anti-aircraft missiles near Dachnoi.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 29 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Novogrodivka, Krutiy Yar, Grodivka and Mykhailivka. The Russians also carried out an airstrike on Alexandropol. Defense forces of Ukraine restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 18 attacks, currently 11 battles are being fought. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked 16 times near Ukranian, Georgiyivka, and Kostyantynivka. Fourteen attempts to advance have been repulsed, two are still in progress.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions 15 times, in particular, near Vodyanyi, Ugledar and Prechistivka. Seven battles have been completed, eight are still ongoing. In addition, the invaders beat NARs in Kostyantynivka and Novodarivka.

The enemy did not carry out offensive operations in the Orihiv direction , but with the involvement of aviation, carried out strikes in the areas of Novoandriivka and Malaya Tokmachka.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed: