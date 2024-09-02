The Armed Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian soldiers, 26 BBMs and 9 enemy tanks

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 617,600 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,300 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,601 (+9) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,786 (+26) units;

artillery systems — 17,646 (+10) units;

RSZV — 1177 (+1) units;

air defense equipment — 940 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,537 (+30) units;

cruise missiles — 2,557 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,925 (+44) units;

special equipment — 2993 (+2) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 182 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions, a total of seven combat clashes took place. The fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk and Liptsi.

There were 16 enemy attacks per day in the Kupian direction. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka and Hlushkivka.

The enemy attacked 18 times in the Lyman direction. He tried to advance near Makiivka, Grekivka, Novosadovo, Nevsky and Torsky.

In the Siversky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine assaults by the Russian invaders near Verkhnokamyanskyi and Rozdolivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out 20 attacks near Toretsk and Nelipivka.