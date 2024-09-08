The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,200 Russian soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 19 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 625,260 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,270 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,636 (+4) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,897 (+19) units;

artillery systems — 17,804 (+30) units;

RSZV — 1180 (+2) .;

air defense equipment — 942 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,864 (+80) units;

cruise missiles — 2,588 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,218 (+47) units;

special equipment — 3047 (+10) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front

As the General Staff notes, 183 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 18 times. The main efforts of the invaders were made in the areas of Synkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, Petropavlivka, Glushkivka, and Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 27 attacks by the occupiers near Cherneshchyna, Nevsky, Lozova, Torsky, Makiivka, and Dibrova.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces also repulsed eight assault operations, near Spirny, Verkhnyokamyansky, and Vyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers stopped eight attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the areas of Chasovoy Yar, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Toretsk direction, with the support of aviation, the enemy carried out ten attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Nelipivka and Sukha Balka.