Lithuania and Poland offer to train military personnel of the AFU at the LytPolUkrbrig base

Vilnius and Warsaw are ready to use the base of the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade (LitPolUkrbrig) located in Poland for the training of the Ukrainian military.

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

We are ready to use our shared platforms. We have a Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade base in Poland. We are ready to train the Ukrainian military on the basis of this brigade. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

He added that both leaders will visit the brigade on September 5.

The President of Lithuania emphasized that Ukraine's victory in the war with Russia is the biggest guarantee of stability in Europe.

Therefore, we must do everything possible so that Ukraine wins, and we must provide the necessary support to our neighbor who is suffering (from Russian aggression — ed.).

LytPolUkrbrig with headquarters in Lublin was created in 2014 on the basis of military units of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania. In 2016, it passed certification and acquired full operational capacity.

Duda is sure of Ukraine's victory

In his speech on the Independence Day of Ukraine in Kyiv, Duda expressed confidence that Ukraine will be able to defend its freedom.

The President of Poland noted that the Independence Day of Ukraine is to some extent the day of independence of the whole of Central Europe. During the speech, he noted the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for the preservation of independence and promised that Poland would support Ukraine until its victorious conclusion.

We Poles know that independence is not granted once and for all. In our history, we experienced tragic moments, we lost sovereignty twice and twice regained it with superhuman efforts.

The Polish president said that the example of the Poles' struggle for their statehood well confirms that perseverance and the desire for freedom should lead to victory, even if the opponent appears to be much stronger.