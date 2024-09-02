Poland raised aviation because of the Russian missile attack on Ukraine

On September 2, during the air attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, Polish aviation and allied planes were launched into the air in Poland.

According to the operational command of the Polish army, on September 2, intensive activity of long-range aviation of the Russian Federation was observed, connected with striking targets located on the territory of Ukraine.

❗️Uwaga, w południowo-wschodnim obszarze kraju może występować podwyższony poziom hałasu związany z rozpoczęciem operowania w naszej przestrzeni powietrznej polskich i sojuszniczych statków powietrznych.



Dzisiejszej nocy obserwowana jest intensywna aktywność lotnictwa dalekiego…

It is noted that the last time such increased activity of Russian long-range aviation was recorded on August 27 of this year.

In connection with the threat, the command does not rule out an increase in the noise level associated with the start of flights in our airspace by Polish and allied aviation.

All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated, and the Operational Command of the Republic of Poland is constantly monitoring the situation, the message says.

What is known about the Russian attack on Kyiv on August 2

As Serhiy Popko, head of the KMVA, reported, the cruise missiles (potentially Kh-101) were fired approximately around three in the morning from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation.

After complex maneuvers, these missiles entered Kyiv from the south.

At the same time as the approach of cruise missiles to the capital, the enemy launched KN-24/"Iskander-M" ballistic missiles over Kyiv and its suburbs. To all this, one shock UAV was added.

As a result of the missile strike in the city, debris fell in the Holosiiv, Svyatoshyn, Dnipro and Shevchenkiv districts.

Previously, there are cars on fire and damage to non-residential premises. Data on destruction and casualties are being clarified.