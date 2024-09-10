The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 50 artillery systems and 19 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 627,790 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 50 artillery systems and 19 armored combat vehicles, continuing successful operations in eastern Ukraine.
- The Russian army has already lost 627,790 soldiers since the beginning of the invasion of the territory of Ukraine.
- More than a hundred combat clashes take place every day, where Ukrainian defenders repel enemy attacks in various directions, destroying their equipment.
- Ukrainian defense forces are actively operating in the Kupyan, Lyman, Siver, Toretsk, Pokrovsky and Kurakhiv directions, repelling numerous assaults of the aggressor.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,380 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:
tanks — 8,640 (+1) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,925 (+19) units;
artillery systems — 17,880 (+50) units;
RSZV — 1180 units;
air defense equipment — 942 units;
aircraft — 368 units;
helicopters — 328 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,933 (+36) units;
cruise missiles — 2,591 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,330 (+68) units;
special equipment — 3053 (+4) units.
What is the situation at the front?
As the General Staff notes, 167 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.
There were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.
The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near eight different settlements. Emphasis was placed near Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.
In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders also repelled 14 assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirnyi and Zvanivka.
In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.
In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 46 attacks. The main efforts of the enemy were made in the districts of Ukranian, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, and Georgiivka — where six, seven, 15, and 12 skirmishes took place, respectively.
