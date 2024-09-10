The Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,300 Russian soldiers, 50 artillery systems and 19 BBMs

The Ukrainian military continues to liquidate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is already 627,790 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,380 Russian invaders during the day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 8,640 (+1) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,925 (+19) units;

artillery systems — 17,880 (+50) units;

RSZV — 1180 units;

air defense equipment — 942 units;

aircraft — 368 units;

helicopters — 328 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,933 (+36) units;

cruise missiles — 2,591 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 24,330 (+68) units;

special equipment — 3053 (+4) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is the situation at the front?

As the General Staff notes, 167 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

There were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the Kupyansk direction during the day. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults in the direction of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Glushkivka, Stelmakhivka, and Lozova.

The enemy attacked 14 times in the Lyman direction. Tried to advance near eight different settlements. Emphasis was placed near Nevsky, Novosadovo, Torsky, Hryhorivka and Makiivka.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders also repelled 14 assaults by Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirnyi and Zvanivka.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy, supported by aviation, carried out nine attacks near Nelipivka and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroitske, Grodivka, Novogrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Mykhailivka and Novogrodivka. Share