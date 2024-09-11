The US has a bitter experience of intervening in military conflicts in different parts of the world. In most cases, these were the mistakes of the authorities, which brought extremely negative results. However, the United States' support of Ukraine against the background of its war against the Russian Federation is truly an exception.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's support is exceptional for the US amid failed attempts to intervene in other wars.
- Ukraine is an ally of the United States, whose territory is seized by the aggressor, therefore cooperation is important for the implementation of the American mission.
- Americans who support Ukraine do not impose their will or seek weapons of mass destruction, because their goal is to help in the struggle for freedom and sovereignty.
The USA has no right to abandon Ukraine to its own devices
Matt Gallagher, a writer, analyst and regular contributor to the Air Force Academy's Institute for Future Conflicts, shared his thoughts on the matter.
He drew attention to the fact that the United States really spent a lot of time on "perpetual wars" in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond.
However, the story with Ukraine is completely different.
It is in Ukraine that the USA can implement one of its main missions
According to him, there is a colossal difference between the war in Iraq and the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, since Ukraine is an ally of the United States, whose territory is seized by the aggressor.
Matt Gallagher points out that in the last version everything is clear, because it is clear what is really happening and how to react to it.
The analyst reiterated that trying to isolate himself from aid to Ukraine will neither morally nor pragmatically solve the situation globally.
