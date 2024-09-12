Air defense forces destroyed 44 "shahedis" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed 44 "shahedis" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed 44 "shahedis" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
On September 12, the Russian occupiers fired 69 aerial targets over Ukraine. Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 44 attack UAVs.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, on the night of September 12, 2024, radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 69 enemy air attack vehicles.

The occupiers hit Chernihiv region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and one Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the Bryansk region, two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmiiny Island), by 64 Shahed-type strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeisk — RF., Chauda — Crimea).

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 44 attack UAVs were shot down. Three enemy drones flew back to Russia, four more were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (information about casualties and destruction was not received).

Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, most of the enemy missiles did not reach the desired targets. Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhya and Poltava regions.

The Russian Federation attacked Konotop in the Sumy Oblast

As the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, reported, there were several "arrivals", the enemy hit the infrastructure of our city. There is currently no light in the city.

The enemy struck, in particular, the city center, residential buildings. I hope we were able to get all the residents out of the house. Now we are running backup power sources to supply the network with water, because there is not enough water to put out the fires.

Later, the mayor of Konotop announced that the "Points of Invincibility" were starting to work in the city.

Later, it became known that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on energy and civil infrastructure facilities in Konotop.

