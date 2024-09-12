Air defense forces destroyed 44 "shahedis" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On September 12, the Russian occupiers fired 69 aerial targets over Ukraine. Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 44 attack UAVs.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As noted, on the night of September 12, 2024, radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 69 enemy air attack vehicles.
The occupiers hit Chernihiv region with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and one Kh-59/69 guided air missile from the Bryansk region, two Kh-22/32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft (from the airspace over the Black Sea in the direction of Zmiiny Island), by 64 Shahed-type strike UAVs (launch areas: Kursk, Yeisk — RF., Chauda — Crimea).
As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 44 attack UAVs were shot down. Three enemy drones flew back to Russia, four more were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine (information about casualties and destruction was not received).
The Russian Federation attacked Konotop in the Sumy Oblast
As the mayor of Konotop, Artem Semenikhin, reported, there were several "arrivals", the enemy hit the infrastructure of our city. There is currently no light in the city.
Later, the mayor of Konotop announced that the "Points of Invincibility" were starting to work in the city.
Later, it became known that 13 people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on energy and civil infrastructure facilities in Konotop.
